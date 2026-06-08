Pregnancy may be associated with greater use of housing services among female young adults experiencing homelessness, and increased importance of cutting down alcohol and use of education services among males.

Patients with opioid use disorder and mental health conditions who lack stable housing show higher symptom severity, underscoring the importance of addressing housing instability in primary care.

Housing vouchers and similar federal programs help about one in four eligible households, but local public housing agencies (PHAs) often underuse these resources. RAND researchers study the factors, policies, and practices affecting the ability of PHAs to maximize their use of HCV resources.

Official homeless counts increasingly underestimate the number of people living on the street in three key LA neighborhoods. Without a correction, this undercount could divert resources from the communities that need them most.

Researchers evaluating the Second Chance Act Pay for Success Initiative (SCA-PFS) in Pima County, Arizona found that participation in the permanent supportive housing program is linked to a substantial decrease criminal justice involvement and related costs.

Jason Ward, director of the RAND Housing Center, discusses findings from his recent research, why housing has become so unaffordable, and ways to address the housing crisis.

Justice-involved individuals often face significant challenges securing stable housing and employment. The authors of this report examine a program designed to help justice-involved individuals improve housing and employment outcomes.

Researchers evaluating the housing program for justice-involved individuals and families found that while external factors may limit progress, the program met or exceeded goals, with more than half of the participants obtaining housing through the program.

The overall number of unsheltered people in Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice remained flat in 2025. But rough sleeping—sleeping without a tent, vehicle, or other shelter—rose by 20 percent, its highest level in four years.

While Los Angeles’s Measure ULA tax has raised $1.2 billion for affordable housing, it has also sharply reduced high-value property sales and new apartment construction—costing the region thousands of homes and millions in lost revenue. Targeted reform could address most of these unintended consequences while maintaining over 70 percent of current ULA revenue.

The studies in this issue of Cityscape, guest edited by RAND researcher Sarah B. Hunter, explore how veteran benefits can help reduce housing insecurity, how disability and veteran status together shape housing outcomes, and which features of rapid rehousing programs are most important for veterans at risk of homelessness.

Researchers examine how housing cost burden—the share of a household’s income spent on housing and related costs—changes depending on which sources of income are counted. Using data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation, researchers compare housing burden based on private income, non-VA public benefits, and VA benefits.

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