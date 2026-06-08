Association Between Housing Status and Mental Health and Substance Use Severity Among Individuals with Opioid Use Disorder and Co-Occurring Depression And/Or PTSD
Patients with opioid use disorder and mental health conditions who lack stable housing show higher symptom severity, underscoring the importance of addressing housing instability in primary care.
Lauren Kelly, Grace M. Hindmarch, Katherine E. Watkins, Colleen M. McCullough, Beth Ann Griffin, Lisa S. Meredith, Sapna J. Mendon-Plasek, Miriam Komaromy, Sarah B. Hunter