About RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure
RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure, a division of RAND, aims to improve educational opportunity, economic prosperity, and civic life for all. Our analyses offer solutions to strengthen instructional quality in schools, improve affordability and effectiveness of college and career training, modernize infrastructure, and improve the U.S. justice system.
Leadership
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Heather L. Schwartz
Vice President and Director, RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure; Senior Policy Researcher; Codirector, American School District Panel and American Youth Panel
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Julia H. Kaufman
Associate Division Director, RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure; Senior Researcher
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Christopher Joseph Doss
PK-12 Education Portfolio Manager; Senior Economist
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Christine Mulhern
Employment Portfolio Manager; Economist
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Gregory Midgette
Justice Portfolio Manager; Senior Policy Researcher