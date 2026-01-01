Our Experts
The RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure division is made up of more than 200 experts from a wide range of disciplines, many of whom are nationally recognized as experts in their professions.
Leadership
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Heather L. Schwartz
Vice President and Director, RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure; Senior Policy Researcher; Codirector, American School District Panel and American Youth Panel
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Julia H. Kaufman
Associate Division Director, RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure; Senior Researcher
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Christopher Joseph Doss
PK-12 Education Portfolio Manager; Senior Economist
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Christine Mulhern
Employment Portfolio Manager; Economist
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Gregory Midgette
Justice Portfolio Manager; Senior Policy Researcher
Research Staff
Error
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Gabriela Alvarado
Associate Policy Researcher
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Ismael E. Arciniegas Rueda
Senior Economist; AI Energy Lead. Center for AI Security and Technology (CAST); Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Philip Armour
Senior Economist; Director of the Ph.D. Program and Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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J. Scott Ashwood
Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Catherine H. Augustine
Vice President, Workplace Services and Real Estate; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Dionne Barnes-Proby
Senior Social Policy Researcher; Director, Summer Associate Program; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Jordy Berne
Associate Economist
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Sandra H. Berry
Adjunct Senior Behavioral Scientist; Senior Director, Survey Research Group
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Mallika Bhandarkar
Policy Analyst
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Armenda Bialas
Policy Analyst
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Chloe E. Bird
Adjunct Sociologist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Laura M. Bogart
Senior Behavioral Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy