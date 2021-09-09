Dionne Barnes-Proby is a senior social policy researcher at RAND, director of its Summer Associate Program, a faculty member at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and cochair of RAND's Black Employees Leading in Inclusion, Equity, Vision, and Education (BELIEVE) Employee Resource Group. She was a child welfare social worker for several years.
Her experience includes direct clinical practice with at-risk youth and families, as well as research on policy issues that impact a wide range of vulnerable populations. She managed a national evaluation of programs for children and women exposed to violence and led a case study of a job training and placement program for individuals on probation in California. In addition, her dissertation explored the relationship between the performance of an interorganizational network and foster youth outcomes.
Barnes-Proby has extensive experience providing technical assistance and designing and conducting implementation evaluations of juvenile justice, employment, correctional education, mental health, foster care, welfare reform, and substance use programs. Projects include two statewide evaluations of the California's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs (CalWORKs), an evaluation of a New York-based initiative to improve access to mental health services for low income residents, an evaluation of correctional education programs, an implementation and evaluation of Cognitive Behavioral Interventions for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) for youth in foster care, an assessment of juvenile justice programs in Los Angeles County, and an assessment of young homeless women transitioning into adulthood.
Barnes-Proby has expertise in qualitative methods including conducting case studies; developing and assessing process measures; creating data collection instruments and protocols; conducting in-depth field and phone interviews; facilitating focus groups; coding, analyzing, and synthesizing data; and managing field operations. She holds a D.P.A. in public administration–collaborative governance from the University of La Verne, an M.S.W. in policy, planning, and administration from Loma Linda University, and a B.A. in psychology and Black studies from Pitzer College.