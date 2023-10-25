Armenda Bialas (she/her) is an adjunct research assistant at RAND. She holds a B.S. in psychology from the University of Tampa. Following graduation, she interned at a transitional housing shelter, worked at a men's emergency shelter, and then worked at an agency that supports adults with disabilities, which equipped her with a general background in housing and healthcare policies for low-income and vulnerable populations. Her current research at RAND focuses on public health, more specifically tobacco control/regulation and healthcare worker well-being. She is currently a MPH student at Georgia State University, with a concentration in health promotion and behavior.
Selected Publications
Julia Bandini, Julia Rollison, Katie Feistel, Laura Whitaker, Armenda Bialas, Jason Etchegaray, "Home Care Aide Safety Concerns and Job Challenges During the COVID-19 Pandemic," NEW SOLUTIONS: A Journal of Environmental and Occupational Health Policy , 31(1), 2021
Margaret Maglione, Christine Chen, Armenda Bialas, Aneesa Motala, Joan Chang, Olamigoke Akinniranye, Susanne Hempel, "Combat and Operational Stress Control Interventions and PTSD: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," Military Medicine, 2021
Maglione, Margaret A., Christine Chen, Armenda Bialas, Aneesa Motala, Joan Chang, Goke Akinniranye, and Susanne Hempel, Stress Control for Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders: A Systematic Review, RAND Corporation (RR-A119-3), 2021
Hepner, Kimberly A., Erika Litvin Bloom, Sydne J. Newberry, Jessica L. Sousa, Karen Chan Osilla, Marika Booth, Armenda Bialas, and Carolyn M. Rutter, The Impact of Mindfulness Meditation Programs on Performance-Related Outcomes: Implications for the U.S. Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A1522-1), 2022
Cantor, Jonathan H., Stephanie Brooks Holliday, Ryan K. McBain, Samantha Matthews, Armenda Bialas, Nicole K. Eberhart, and Joshua Breslau, Preparedness for 988 Throughout the United States: The New Mental Health Emergency Hotline, RAND Corporation (WR-A1955-1-v2), 2022