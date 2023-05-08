Sandra H. Berry

Selected Publications
Berry SH, Gunn PP "Conducting research on vulnerable and stigmatized populations," in Tourangeau R, Edwards B, Johnson TP, Bates N, Wolter KM (Eds.) , Hard-to-Survey Populations , Cambridge University Press, 2014
Berry SH, Elliott, M.N., Suttorp, M.J., Bogart, L.M., Stoto, M.A., Eggers, P., Nyberg, L. and Clemens, J.Q., "Prevalence of Symptoms of Bladder Pain Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis Among Adult Females in the U.S.," Journal of Urology, 2011
Berry SH, Bogart LM, Pham C, Liu K, Nyberg L, Stoto M, Suttorp M, Clemens JQ, "Development, validation and testing of an epidemiological case definition of interstitial cystitis/painful bladder syndrome," The Journal of Urology , 2010
Lever J, Kanouse DE, Berry SH, "Racial and ethnic segmentation of female prostitution in Los Angeles County," Journal of Psychology and Human Sexuality, 2005
Berry SH, Mangione CM, Lindblad AS, McDonnell PJ, "Development of the National Eye Institute Refractive Error Correction Quality of Life Questionnaire," Opthalmology, 2003
Schuster MA, Stein BD, Jaycox L, Collins RL, Marshall GN, Elliott MNN, Zhou AJ, Kanouse DE, Morrison JL, Berry SH, "A national survey of stress reactions after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks," New England Journal of Medicine, 2001
Bozzette SA, Berry SH, DuanN., Frankel, M.R., Leibowitz, A.A., Lefkowitz, D., Emmons, C.A., Senterfitt, JW, Berk ML, Morton SC, Shapiro MF, "The care of HIV-infected adults in the United States," New England Journal of Medicine, 1998
Berry SH et al, CMS Innovation Center Health Care Innovation Awards: Evaluation Plan, RAND (RR-376), 2013