Selected Publications
Tosh, Katie, Heather L. Schwartz, and Catherine H. Augustine, Strengthening Students' Social and Emotional Skills: Lessons from Six Case Studies of Schools and Out-of-School-Time Program Partners (Volume 2, Part 1), RAND Corporation (RR-A379-4), 2022
Moore, Pauline, Jennifer T. Leschitz, Brian A. Jackson, Catherine H. Augustine, Andrea Phillips, and Elizabeth D. Steiner, Supporting Threat Reporting to Strengthen School Safety: Findings from the Literature and Interviews with Stakeholders Across the K–12 School Community, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-3), 2022
Steiner, Elizabeth D., Andrea Phillips, Pauline Moore, Brian A. Jackson, and Catherine H. Augustine, Challenges in Implementing Physical Security Measures in K–12 Schools, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-2), 2021
Schwartz, Heather L., Jennifer Sloan McCombs, Catherine H. Augustine, and Jennifer T. Leschitz, Getting to Work on Summer Learning: Recommended Practices for Success, 2nd Ed. — Executive Summary, RAND Corporation (RR-A205-3), 2021
Augustine, Catherine H., Jennifer Sloan McCombs, and Garrett Baker, Summer for All: Building Coordinated Networks to Promote Access to Quality Summer Learning and Enrichment Opportunities Across a Community, RAND Corporation (RR-A205-1), 2021
Moore, Pauline, Brian A. Jackson, Catherine H. Augustine, Elizabeth D. Steiner, and Andrea Phillips, A Systems Approach to Physical Security in K–12 Schools, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-1), 2021
McCombs, Jennifer Sloan, Catherine H. Augustine, John F. Pane, and Jonathan Schweig, Every Summer Counts: A Longitudinal Analysis of Outcomes from the National Summer Learning Project, RAND Corporation (RR-3201-WF), 2020
Augustine, Catherine H., Lindsey E. Thompson, Getting Support for Summer Learning: How Federal, State, City, and District Policies Affect Summer Learning Programs, RAND Corporation (RR-2347-WF), 2020