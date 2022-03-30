Catherine H. Augustine

Catherine H. Augustine
Director, Pittsburgh Office; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. and M.A. in education and organizational behavior, University of Michigan; B.A. in political philosophy, Michigan State University

Overview

Catherine Augustine is director of the RAND Pittsburgh Office and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, with more than 20 years of experience conducting education research. She is also a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Augustine focuses on improving academic and social-emotional learning (SEL) outcomes for students in urban school districts, specializing in out-of-school time. She both evaluates implementation of reforms and assesses their impact. For example, she is coleading a national study on social and emotional learning in six urban communities. Augustine recently conducted a 9-year study of summer learning programs and a systematic evidence review on summer programs based on the evidence tiers specified in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), adding to the knowledge base of what works in summer programming. A recently-completed RCT examined the use of restorative practices in 44 schools in an urban district adding to our knowledge of SEL interventions. She is on the boards of The World Affairs Council, The Will Allen Foundation, and The Mentoring Partnership and is committed to providing mentoring and other pro-social opportunities to local students in Pittsburgh. Augustine earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in education from the University of Michigan.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Assessing the implementation and impact of social emotional learning
  • Building Out-of-School Time systems
  • Evaluating summer learning programs
  • Evaluating the use of restorative practices in an urban district
  • Evaluating efforts to improve school leadership

Selected Publications

Tosh, Katie, Heather L. Schwartz, and Catherine H. Augustine, Strengthening Students' Social and Emotional Skills: Lessons from Six Case Studies of Schools and Out-of-School-Time Program Partners (Volume 2, Part 1), RAND Corporation (RR-A379-4), 2022

Moore, Pauline, Jennifer T. Leschitz, Brian A. Jackson, Catherine H. Augustine, Andrea Phillips, and Elizabeth D. Steiner, Supporting Threat Reporting to Strengthen School Safety: Findings from the Literature and Interviews with Stakeholders Across the K–12 School Community, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-3), 2022

Steiner, Elizabeth D., Andrea Phillips, Pauline Moore, Brian A. Jackson, and Catherine H. Augustine, Challenges in Implementing Physical Security Measures in K–12 Schools, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-2), 2021

Schwartz, Heather L., Jennifer Sloan McCombs, Catherine H. Augustine, and Jennifer T. Leschitz, Getting to Work on Summer Learning: Recommended Practices for Success, 2nd Ed. — Executive Summary, RAND Corporation (RR-A205-3), 2021

Augustine, Catherine H., Jennifer Sloan McCombs, and Garrett Baker, Summer for All: Building Coordinated Networks to Promote Access to Quality Summer Learning and Enrichment Opportunities Across a Community, RAND Corporation (RR-A205-1), 2021

Moore, Pauline, Brian A. Jackson, Catherine H. Augustine, Elizabeth D. Steiner, and Andrea Phillips, A Systems Approach to Physical Security in K–12 Schools, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-1), 2021

McCombs, Jennifer Sloan, Catherine H. Augustine, John F. Pane, and Jonathan Schweig, Every Summer Counts: A Longitudinal Analysis of Outcomes from the National Summer Learning Project, RAND Corporation (RR-3201-WF), 2020

Augustine, Catherine H., Lindsey E. Thompson, Getting Support for Summer Learning: How Federal, State, City, and District Policies Affect Summer Learning Programs, RAND Corporation (RR-2347-WF), 2020

