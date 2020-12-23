Laura M. Bogart

Selected Publications
Bogart LM, Wagner GJ, Green HD, Mutchler MG, Klein DJ, McDavitt B., "Social network characteristics moderate the association between stigmatizing attributions about HIV and non-adherence among Black Americans living with HIV: A longitudinal assessment," Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 49(6), 2015
Earnshaw V, Bogart LM, Dovidio J, Williams D., "Stigma and racial/ethnic HIV disparities: moving towards resilience," American Psychologist, 68(4), 2013
Bogart LM, Wagner G, Galvan FH, Klein DJ., "Longitudinal relationships between antiretroviral treatment adherence and discrimination due to HIV-serostatus, race, and sexual orientation among African-American men with HIV," Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 40(2), 2010
Bogart LM, Thorburn S, "Are HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Beliefs a Barrier to HIV Prevention Among African Americans?" Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, 38(2), 2005
Bogart, L. M., Mosepele, M., Phaladze, N., Lekoko, B., Klein, D. J., MacCarthy, S., & Green Jr, H. D., "A social network analysis of HIV treatment partners and patient viral suppression in Botswana," JAIDS, 78(2), 2018
Bogart, L. M., Mutchler, M. G., McDavitt, B., Klein, D. J., Cunningham, W. E., Goggin, K. J., Ghosh-Dastidar, B., Rachal, N., Nogg, K. A., & Wagner, G. J., "A randomized controlled trial of Rise, a community-based culturally congruent adherence intervention for black Americans living with HIV," Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 51(6), 2017
Bogart, L. M., Dale, S. K., Daffin, G. K., Patel, K. N., Klein, D. J., Mayer, K. H., & Pantalone, D. W., "Pilot intervention for discrimination-related coping among HIV-positive Black sexual minority men," Cultural Diversity & Ethnic Minority Psychology, (4)
Bogart, Laura M., Bisola O. Ojikutu, Keshav Tyagi, David J. Klein, Matt G. Mutchler, Lu Dong, Sean J. Lawrence, Damone R. Thomas, and Sarah Kellman., "COVID-19 related medical mistrust, health impacts, and potential vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans living with HIV," Journal of acquired immune deficiency syndromes, 86(2), 2021