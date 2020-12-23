Laura M. Bogart

Laura M. Bogart
Senior Behavioral Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. and M.S. in social psychology, University of Pittsburgh

Overview

Laura Bogart is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation and professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. A social psychologist specializing in community-based participatory research to understand and address health disparities/inequities, her primary interests are in the areas of intersectional stigma and discrimination, and medical mistrust. Much of her research focuses on HIV prevention and treatment in the U.S. (with racial/ethnic minority populations); she also conducts research in Botswana, South Africa, and Uganda.  She is a fellow in both the American Psychological Association and the Society of Behavioral Medicine.  She was awarded the American Psychological Association's Division 44 (LGBT Psychology) Award for Distinguished Contribution to Ethnic Minority Issues.  Bogart received her Ph.D. and M.S. in social psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • A Randomized Controlled Trial of an Antiretroviral Treatment Adherence Intervention for HIV+ African Americans
  • Promoting Reductions in Intersectional Stigma to Improve HIV Testing and PrEP Use Among Latino Sexual Minority Men
  • Mopati: A Pilot HIV Treatment Partner Intervention in Botswana
  • Still Climbin': A Randomized Controlled Trial of an Intervention to Improve Coping with Discrimination, Address Medical Mistrust, and Reduce Health Disparities among Black Sexual Minority Men
  • Controlled Trial of Game Changers: A Group Intervention to Train HIV Clients to be Change Agents for HIV Prevention in Uganda

Selected Publications

Bogart LM, Wagner GJ, Green HD, Mutchler MG, Klein DJ, McDavitt B., "Social network characteristics moderate the association between stigmatizing attributions about HIV and non-adherence among Black Americans living with HIV: A longitudinal assessment," Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 49(6), 2015

Earnshaw V, Bogart LM, Dovidio J, Williams D., "Stigma and racial/ethnic HIV disparities: moving towards resilience," American Psychologist, 68(4), 2013

Bogart LM, Wagner G, Galvan FH, Klein DJ., "Longitudinal relationships between antiretroviral treatment adherence and discrimination due to HIV-serostatus, race, and sexual orientation among African-American men with HIV," Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 40(2), 2010

Bogart LM, Thorburn S, "Are HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Beliefs a Barrier to HIV Prevention Among African Americans?" Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, 38(2), 2005

Bogart, L. M., Mosepele, M., Phaladze, N., Lekoko, B., Klein, D. J., MacCarthy, S., & Green Jr, H. D., "A social network analysis of HIV treatment partners and patient viral suppression in Botswana," JAIDS, 78(2), 2018

Bogart, L. M., Mutchler, M. G., McDavitt, B., Klein, D. J., Cunningham, W. E., Goggin, K. J., Ghosh-Dastidar, B., Rachal, N., Nogg, K. A., & Wagner, G. J., "A randomized controlled trial of Rise, a community-based culturally congruent adherence intervention for black Americans living with HIV," Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 51(6), 2017

Bogart, L. M., Dale, S. K., Daffin, G. K., Patel, K. N., Klein, D. J., Mayer, K. H., & Pantalone, D. W., "Pilot intervention for discrimination-related coping among HIV-positive Black sexual minority men," Cultural Diversity & Ethnic Minority Psychology, (4)

Bogart, Laura M., Bisola O. Ojikutu, Keshav Tyagi, David J. Klein, Matt G. Mutchler, Lu Dong, Sean J. Lawrence, Damone R. Thomas, and Sarah Kellman., "COVID-19 related medical mistrust, health impacts, and potential vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans living with HIV," Journal of acquired immune deficiency syndromes, 86(2), 2021

Honors & Awards

  • Fellow, Society of Behavioral Medicine
  • Fellow, American Psychological Association
  • Award for Distinguished Contribution to Ethnic Minority Issues, American Psychological Association Division 44

Commentary

