Comparison of Intersectional Stigma Assessment Strategies for Black and Latino Gay, Bisexual, and Other Men Who Have Sex with Men

Discrimination, or enacted stigma, can negatively affect health behaviors and outcomes. Most studies measure enacted stigma related to membership in a single social category only, rather than accounting for the multiple stigmas people may experience. We used the validated Multiple Discrimination Scale to compare intersectional stigma assessment strategies among Black and Latino gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (N = 658). Participants completed parallel Multiple Discrimination Scale subscales assessing enacted stigma based on (a) race or ethnicity only, (b) sexual orientation only, and (c) the intersection of race or ethnicity and sexual orientation, alongside measures of mental and physical health, health behaviors, and medical mistrust. Regressions examined the predictive utility of (a) single (i.e., nonintersectional) stigma subscales (that assess racial or ethnic and sexual orientation discrimination in separate, parallel items), (b) interaction terms between single stigma subscales, and (c) an intersectional subscale (that assesses racial or ethnic and sexual orientation enacted stigma within the same items). Similar variance was explained across models for the association between enacted stigma and health outcomes, with single, nonintersectional stigma subscales explaining slightly more variance than the intersectional subscale. Interaction effects were generally nonsignificant, suggesting limited added value of statistical interaction terms when main effects are strong. The intersectional Multiple Discrimination Scale subscale demonstrated high reliability and validity, offering a brief alternative to longer, single identity scales. Researchers could consider selecting stigma assessment strategies based on study goals and practical considerations, as different approaches yield comparable conclusions regarding stigma’s health impacts.