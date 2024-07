We compared study participants in a former food desert neighborhood whose food security improved to those whose food security did not improve across survey waves. Distance to major food shopping store was positively associated with food security.

This study examined the prevalence and typology of unmet needs and the association between unmet needs and HIV antiretroviral therapy medication adherence among a sample of Black people living with HIV in Los Angeles, CA.

This study aimed to assess the prevalence and association between unmet socioeconomic and structural needs and history of incarceration among young Black sexual minority men.

CBPR and photovoice were used to engage African-American men about their transition to manhood. Four dominant themes emerged: 1) Struggles, 2) Sources of social support, 3) Role of sports, and 4) Views on Los Angeles lifestyle.

In this study, we show that test-based remediation programs in middle school could have unintended tracking consequences, especially among Black students.

Race-based inequity in federal criminal sentencing is widely acknowledged, and yet our understanding of it is far from complete.

We find that school resource officers reduce some forms of violence, but do not prevent gun-related incidents. We also find that SROs intensify the use of suspension, expulsion, police referral, and arrest of students.

This study sought to understand the sociodemographic and psychosocial correlates of Black adults with HIV who are lonely and the implications of loneliness for their health outcomes.

African immigrants (AI) are the fastest growing group of immigrants to the U.S. however, their health and health practices remains poorly characterized. This study aimed to describe their health profile.

This study provides further evidence that, among a sample of low-income Black adults, sleep problems are not longitudinally predictive of BMI.

We propose equity weighting, a new measurement framework to advance equity on multiple fronts that addresses the shortcomings of existing approaches and explicitly calibrates incentives to align with equity goals.

This study used data from a representative sample of PA residents to measure public perceptions of police. The authors examined racial differences in these perceptions and whether normative or instrumental assessments can explain these differences.

Police bias and low relatability may play a role in community connection, social status, and ultimately dietary disparities for Black Americans. Addressing police bias and low relatability is a continuing and pressing public health issue.

This paper compares projected colorectal cancer (CRC) screening benefits for Black and White populations in the context of secular changes in CRC risk, shifts in CRC location, and Black?White disparities in CRC-specific and overall survival.

This brief report estimates the lifetime prevalence of incarceration among U.S. military veterans using data from three nationally representative U.S. samples.

Telelactation may help reduce disparities by increasing access to lactation consultants, but there is limited research on acceptability among minoritized individuals.

This study examines the impact of gentrification on the perceptions of neighborhood satisfaction, social cohesion, and health of residents in two predominantly Black neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It is believed that investing in neighborhoods that have been historically oppressed through food retail, housing, and commercial development can enhance the health, nutrition, and overall perception of residents towards their neighborhood.

Black-White disparities in cardiac care may be related to physician referral network segregation. We developed and tested new geographic physician network segregation measures.

We found notable disparities in perinatal opioid use disorder treatment for Black and American Indian and Alaska Native women compared to White women.

We compared treatment intensity between Black and White older adults with heart failure (HF) near the end of life, finding that Black HF patients were more likely to spend time on life support and die in a hospital than White HF patients.

Using longitudinal data from a sample of Black adults with HIV, the current study examined the associations between stigma and mental and physical health outcomes and how sleep disturbance may play a mediating role.

