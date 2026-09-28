Researchers Are Not Blank Slates

Lessons from Intentional Researcher Self-Disclosure in Qualitative Interviews

Gabriela Alvarado, Molly Waymouth, Khadesia Howell, Jill R. Demirci, Kristin Ray, Rhianna C. Rogers, Lori Uscher-Pines

ResearchPosted on rand.org Sep 28, 2026Published in: International Journal of Social Research Methodology (2026). DOI: 10.1080/13645579.2026.2716062

Qualitative interviews are central to social research, yet the dynamics of rapport, power, and researcher reflexivity remain complex and underexplored. This paper examines the implementation of an intentional researcher self-disclosure approach where researchers shared aspects of their identity and background in interviews with Latina and Black parents participating in a clinical trial on telelactation support. Drawing on an equity-centered model, we adapted our interview guide to foster trust and richer dialogue. Comparative analysis of interviews conducted before and after this adaptation revealed increased depth and breadth of participant responses, particularly regarding cultural, community, and family influences on breastfeeding. Our findings highlight the potential and challenges of researcher self-disclosure, offering insights for more patient-centered and effective qualitative research. We share lessons learned and offer best practices for researchers who wish to incorporate this approach in their interviewing practice.

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Document Details

  • Copyright: Informa UK Limited
  • Publisher: Taylor & Francis Online
  • Availability: Non-RAND
  • Year: 2026
  • Pages: 12
  • Document Number: EP-71453

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