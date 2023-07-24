Selected Publications
Alvarado, G., "Reflections from an abortion policy conference in Costa Rica," Sexual and Reproductive Health, 31(1), 2023
Alvarado, G., McBain, R., Chen, P., Estrada-Darley, I., Engel, C., Malika, N., Machtinger, E., McCaw, B., Thyne, S., Thompson, N., Shekarchi, A., Lightfoot, M., Kuo, A., Benedict, D., Gantz, L., Perry, R., Kannan, I., Yap, N., Eberhart, N., "Clinician and Staff Perspectives on Implementing Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) Screening in Los Angeles County Pediatric Clinics," Annals of Family Medicine, 21(5), 2023
Estrada-Darley, I., Chen, P., McBain, R., Alvarado, G., Engel, C., Malika, N., Kim, D., Machtinger, E., McCaw, B., Thyne, S., Thompson, N., Shekarchi, A., Lightfoot, M., Kuo, A., Benedict, D., Gantz, L., Perry, R., Yap, N., Eberhart, N., "Patient and Caregiver Perspectives on Implementation of ACE Screening in Pediatric Care Settings: A Qualitative Evaluation.," Journal of Pediatric Health Care, 37(6), 2023
Howell, K., Alvarado, G., Waymouth, M., Demirci, J.R., Rogers, R., Ray, K.N., Uscher-Pines, L., "Acceptability of Telelactation Services for Breastfeeding Support Among Black Parents," Journal of Medical Internet Research, 2023 (forthcoming)
Batra, P., Alvarado, G., Bird, C., "Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement (B-CORE) in Medi-Cal Project: Community-Generated Recommendations to Decrease Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity," Women's Health Issues, 33(5), 2023
DeYoreo, M., Kapinos, K., Lawrence, R., Alvarado, G., Waymouth, M., Demirci, J. & Uscher-Pines, L., "Changes in Breastfeeding and Lactation Support Experiences During COVID," Journal of Women's Health, 32(2), 2023
Uscher-Pines, L., Kapinos, K. A., Mehrotra, A., Demirci, J., Ray, K. N., Alvarado, G., & DeYoreo, M., "Use of and Attitudes About Telelactation Services among New Parents," Telemedicine and e-Health, 2022
Tomoaia-Cotisel, Andrada, Nicole K. Eberhart, Charles C. Engel, Peter Mendel, Gabriela Alvarado, Nabeel Qureshi, and Samuel D. Allen, A Process Evaluation of Primary Care Behavioral Health Integration in the Military Health System, RAND Corporation (RR-A677-1), 2021