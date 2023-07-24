Gabriela Alvarado

Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND, and Ph.D. Candidate, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Washington Office

Education

M.D., University of Costa Rica; M.Sc. in public health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine; M.A. in anthropology, Georgia State University; M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Overview

Gabriela Alvarado is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has a masters in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a masters in anthropology from Georgia State University, and a medical degree from the University of Costa Rica.

Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she worked in primary health care delivery, the health nonprofit sector, and state government. Her research interests include women’s health, sexual and reproductive health, maternal and child health, mental health, and the intersection of culture and health.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Alvarado, G., "Reflections from an abortion policy conference in Costa Rica," Sexual and Reproductive Health, 31(1), 2023

Alvarado, G., McBain, R., Chen, P., Estrada-Darley, I., Engel, C., Malika, N., Machtinger, E., McCaw, B., Thyne, S., Thompson, N., Shekarchi, A., Lightfoot, M., Kuo, A., Benedict, D., Gantz, L., Perry, R., Kannan, I., Yap, N., Eberhart, N., "Clinician and Staff Perspectives on Implementing Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) Screening in Los Angeles County Pediatric Clinics," Annals of Family Medicine, 21(5), 2023

Estrada-Darley, I., Chen, P., McBain, R., Alvarado, G., Engel, C., Malika, N., Kim, D., Machtinger, E., McCaw, B., Thyne, S., Thompson, N., Shekarchi, A., Lightfoot, M., Kuo, A., Benedict, D., Gantz, L., Perry, R., Yap, N., Eberhart, N., "Patient and Caregiver Perspectives on Implementation of ACE Screening in Pediatric Care Settings: A Qualitative Evaluation.," Journal of Pediatric Health Care, 37(6), 2023

Howell, K., Alvarado, G., Waymouth, M., Demirci, J.R., Rogers, R., Ray, K.N., Uscher-Pines, L., "Acceptability of Telelactation Services for Breastfeeding Support Among Black Parents," Journal of Medical Internet Research, 2023 (forthcoming)

Batra, P., Alvarado, G., Bird, C., "Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement (B-CORE) in Medi-Cal Project: Community-Generated Recommendations to Decrease Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity," Women's Health Issues, 33(5), 2023

DeYoreo, M., Kapinos, K., Lawrence, R., Alvarado, G., Waymouth, M., Demirci, J. & Uscher-Pines, L., "Changes in Breastfeeding and Lactation Support Experiences During COVID," Journal of Women's Health, 32(2), 2023

Uscher-Pines, L., Kapinos, K. A., Mehrotra, A., Demirci, J., Ray, K. N., Alvarado, G., & DeYoreo, M., "Use of and Attitudes About Telelactation Services among New Parents," Telemedicine and e-Health, 2022

Tomoaia-Cotisel, Andrada, Nicole K. Eberhart, Charles C. Engel, Peter Mendel, Gabriela Alvarado, Nabeel Qureshi, and Samuel D. Allen, A Process Evaluation of Primary Care Behavioral Health Integration in the Military Health System, RAND Corporation (RR-A677-1), 2021

Languages

Spanish

Publications