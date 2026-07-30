Examining the Implementation and Impact of Pediatric ACE Screening
Results from a Cohort of California Clinics
ResearchPublished Jul 30, 2026
The authors assessed models of care developed by clinics to integrate Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) education, screening, and response, and present evidence of the effects of pediatric ACE screening on health care utilization and quality. Findings support continued efforts to strengthen and sustain integrated ACE care models and a better understanding of the longer-term implications of the models for pediatric patients and their families.
Results from a Cohort of California Clinics
ResearchPublished Jul 30, 2026
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)—including abuse, neglect, and household challenges—are associated with increased risk of lifelong physical, behavioral, and mental health problems. In 2019, California launched the ACEs Aware initiative to support screening for and response to ACEs and the delivery of trauma-informed care.
The authors assessed implementation processes used by clinics that developed models of care to integrate ACE education, screening, and response. They present evidence for improvements in health care utilization and quality of care outcomes between patients who received pediatric ACE screening and a matched sample of patients who did not receive pediatric ACE screening. Clinics demonstrated that integrating ACE education, screening, and response into primary care is feasible when supported by intentional training, dedicated staff, and a culture of trauma-informed care. Furthermore, compared with unscreened patients, ACE screened patients had more positive health care utilization and quality of care outcomes over a 12-month follow-up period. Evidence supports continued efforts to strengthen and sustain integrated ACE care models and better understand longer-term implications of these models for pediatric patients and their families.
This evaluation was funded by the UCLA/UCSF ACEs Aware Family Resilience Network (UCAAN) and conducted in the Health Services and Outcomes Program of RAND Health.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.