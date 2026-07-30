Examining the Implementation and Impact of Pediatric ACE Screening

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)—including abuse, neglect, and household challenges—are associated with increased risk of lifelong physical, behavioral, and mental health problems. In 2019, California launched the ACEs Aware initiative to support screening for and response to ACEs and the delivery of trauma-informed care.

The authors assessed implementation processes used by clinics that developed models of care to integrate ACE education, screening, and response. They present evidence for improvements in health care utilization and quality of care outcomes between patients who received pediatric ACE screening and a matched sample of patients who did not receive pediatric ACE screening. Clinics demonstrated that integrating ACE education, screening, and response into primary care is feasible when supported by intentional training, dedicated staff, and a culture of trauma-informed care. Furthermore, compared with unscreened patients, ACE screened patients had more positive health care utilization and quality of care outcomes over a 12-month follow-up period. Evidence supports continued efforts to strengthen and sustain integrated ACE care models and better understand longer-term implications of these models for pediatric patients and their families.