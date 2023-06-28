Peggy G. Chen

Peggy Chen is a physician policy researcher at RAND, a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and a board-certified pediatrician. Her research is broadly focused on physician and other health care worker experiences including with health care innovations, payment models, quality measurement and health care delivery models. She also has experience investigating a range of topics including experiences of immigrant physicians, physician career satisfaction, health care worker mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, characteristics of high performing health care organizations. and engaging physicians in quality improvement and quality measurement initiatives. Dr. Chen has experience with survey design and implementation, qualitative methods (including focus groups, key interviews and content analysis) and mixed methods research. She holds an M.D. from Columbia University; an M.Sc. in health policy, planning, and finance from London School of Economics & London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and an M.H.S in health services research from Yale University.