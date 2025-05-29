Health Services for Coast Guard Beneficiaries
Improving Access to Care for Active Duty Service Members, Reservists, Dependents, and Retirees
ResearchPublished May 29, 2025
In this report, the authors evaluate health care access for U.S. Coast Guard beneficiaries. The authors find that a minority of specialty care referrals meet access standards. The authors suggest collaborating with the Defense Health Agency to tackle low access and fielding stakeholder surveys to understand care barriers and readiness impacts to help the Coast Guard establish where more organic care is needed to ensure readiness.
Improving Access to Care for Active Duty Service Members, Reservists, Dependents, and Retirees
ResearchPublished May 29, 2025
In this report, the authors evaluate access to health care services for U.S. Coast Guard beneficiaries (active duty service members, reservists, retirees, and dependents). The authors highlight challenges in obtaining timely care within standards set by the Defense Health Agency (DHA).
The authors’ analysis of health care appointment and enrollment data, alongside feedback from key stakeholders, reveals that access issues are a significant concern that may affect medical readiness. The report identifies data gaps that hinder effective understanding and resolution of access challenges.
The authors emphasize the need for collaboration between the Coast Guard and DHA to identify and address locations with low access to care and monitor ongoing access issues. Additionally, the authors recommend implementing a systematic survey to better gauge beneficiaries’ experiences, creating enhanced internal capabilities for tracking access, and addressing barriers specific to reservists and retirees. These capabilities and more-complete data will allow the Coast Guard to systematically determine when it should provide more care to beneficiaries organically to safeguard mission readiness.
Effective health care access is crucial for the medical readiness of service members. The Coast Guard is responsible for the care of dependents and retirees. The findings of this report should be of interest to Coast Guard leadership and policymakers aiming to efficiently direct resources to support readiness.
This research was sponsored by USCG and conducted in the Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division, which operates HSOAC.
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