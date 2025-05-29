In this report, the authors evaluate access to health care services for U.S. Coast Guard beneficiaries (active duty service members, reservists, retirees, and dependents). The authors highlight challenges in obtaining timely care within standards set by the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

The authors’ analysis of health care appointment and enrollment data, alongside feedback from key stakeholders, reveals that access issues are a significant concern that may affect medical readiness. The report identifies data gaps that hinder effective understanding and resolution of access challenges.

The authors emphasize the need for collaboration between the Coast Guard and DHA to identify and address locations with low access to care and monitor ongoing access issues. Additionally, the authors recommend implementing a systematic survey to better gauge beneficiaries’ experiences, creating enhanced internal capabilities for tracking access, and addressing barriers specific to reservists and retirees. These capabilities and more-complete data will allow the Coast Guard to systematically determine when it should provide more care to beneficiaries organically to safeguard mission readiness.

Effective health care access is crucial for the medical readiness of service members. The Coast Guard is responsible for the care of dependents and retirees. The findings of this report should be of interest to Coast Guard leadership and policymakers aiming to efficiently direct resources to support readiness.