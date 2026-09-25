Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center
RAND's Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD) operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).
HSOAC provides nonpartisan, independent, objective analyses in support of policy development and decisionmaking for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). HSOAC also supports other federal, state, local, tribal, and public- and private-sector organizations that make up the homeland security enterprise.Learn More
HSOAC Leadership
Eric Landree
Interim Vice President and Director, RAND Homeland Security Research Division
Featured from HSOAC
Commentary
25 Years After 9/11: Lessons for Securing the Homeland
Research Summary
An Integrated Approach to Waterways Safety Risk Assessment for the U.S. Coast Guard
Research
A Review of Coast Guard Waterways Safety Risk Assessment Tools
Research
Unmanned Systems Can Be Used for Radiation Detection