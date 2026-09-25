Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

RAND's Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD) operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).

HSOAC provides nonpartisan, independent, objective analyses in support of policy development and decisionmaking for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). HSOAC also supports other federal, state, local, tribal, and public- and private-sector organizations that make up the homeland security enterprise.

Learn More

Featured from HSOAC

More HSOAC Publications

HSOAC Leadership

  • Eric Landree

    Eric Landree

    Interim Vice President and Director, RAND Homeland Security Research Division