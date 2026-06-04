Research and Commentary

The authors assess the benefits and costs of lead-free reduced-hazard training ammunition (RHTA) and lead training ammunition based on market conditions and firing range maintenance practices and offer strategies to ensure supplies and lower prices.

This working paper identifies practices to strengthen threat assessment as part of school behavioral threat assessment and management efforts, detailing processes, team structures, and decision criteria that promote effective violence prevention.

This working paper examines how K–12 schools can design and sustain effective reporting systems within behavioral threat assessment and management programs to identify safety concerns early, improve response, and strengthen violence prevention.

This working paper identifies practices for building effective multidisciplinary behavioral threat assessment and management teams in K–12 schools, highlighting strategies to strengthen collaboration and training for sustained violence prevention.

This working paper details the research methods used in five working papers focused on understanding how U.S. schools implement behavioral threat assessment and management programs as part of school safety efforts.

This working paper identifies strategies to improve the management component of school behavioral threat assessment and management efforts, focusing on intervention planning, data use, and monitoring to manage risk and strengthen school safety.

This working paper examines how schools can sustain and strengthen behavioral threat assessment and management programs through data-driven evaluation, training, and integration with broader student support systems to enhance school safety.

Promising new technologies have potential to reduce losses from wildfires, but fragmentation in the wildfire management system is a barrier to widespread adoption.

Fire chiefs and private-sector leaders discuss how wildfire technology innovations can move from idea to field use, and how technology can improve wildfire management and resilience.

The U.S. Coast Guard has long used tools for waterway safety risk assessment, but their effectiveness, overlaps, gaps, and adaptation to changing waterway use have never been reviewed. The report recommends redesigning and unifying the tools to create a stronger, more coordinated system.

RAND researchers assessed the portfolio of waterways safety risk assessment tools used by the U.S. Coast Guard, focusing on how they can be used in a systematic and coordinated way that improves the efficiency, coordination, and integration of existing tools.

Testimony presented before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Subcommittee on East Asia and Pacific on June 4, 2026.

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