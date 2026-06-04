Research and Commentary

Combating Chinese Fentanyl Trafficking: Policy Considerations for Supply Reduction and International Coordination
Testimony presented before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Subcommittee on East Asia and Pacific on June 4, 2026.
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