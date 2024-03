About HSRD

The RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD) focuses its analytic efforts on enhancing the security, safety, and resilience of communities by improving their ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from dynamic and emerging threats and hazards, which include natural disasters, transnational crime, acts of terrorism, large-scale accidents, and domestic attacks perpetrated by nation states.

HSRD operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). HSRD also conducts research and analysis for other federal, state, local, tribal, and public- and private-sector organizations that make up the homeland security enterprise. In addition, HSRD conducts research and analysis on homeland security matters for U.S. allies and private foundations.

Research Programs

Disaster Management & Resilience Program The Disaster Management and Resilience Program (DMR) assists the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the broader emergency management community in identifying strategies to mitigate, plan for, respond to, and recover from natural and human-caused disasters, hazards, and catastrophic incidents.

Infrastructure, Immigration, & Security Operations Program The Infrastructure, Immigration, & Security Operations Program (IISO) supports a broad range of operational components inside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as sponsors across the Homeland Security Enterprise to proactively adapt to changing opportunities, threats and hazards, and resulting risks.

Management, Technology, & Capabilities Program The Management, Technology, & Capabilities Program (MTC) seeks to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and assist sponsors across the Homeland Security Enterprise by advancing research and analysis that ensures that the overall organization, workforce, resources, and technological capabilities are appropriately aligned to confront urgent threats and execute missions.

DHS Fellows

Each year, DHS and RAND select a small number of senior DHS personnel to work and study at RAND.

