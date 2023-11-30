RAND Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs)

Federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) are independent entities that assist the U.S. government.

FFRDCs act as strategic partners to their sponsors by offering many services:

addressing long-term problems that are important and complex

providing immediate assistance on urgent issues

conducting objective technical analysis

developing creative, cost-effective solutions.

RAND, an independent, nonprofit institution, operates three FFRDCs sponsored by the Department of Defense and one sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters SPONSOR: U.S. Department of Homeland Security The Department of Homeland Security faces complex challenges in preventing terrorism, managing U.S. borders, enforcing and administering immigration laws, safeguarding cyberspace, and strengthening national preparedness and resilience. To help address these challenges, RAND operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center. HSOAC analyses focus on acquisition studies

R&D studies

innovation and technology acceleration

organizational studies

operational analysis

regulatory, doctrine, and policy studies

homeland security threat and opportunity studies

workforce analysis

recruiting and retention

training, education, and leadership development

programming and budgetary analysis

diversity and inclusion

workforce health and safety

disaster cost analyses

economics of disasters

data-mining and machine learning for disasters

policy and schedule analyses. Learn more about RAND's work on homeland security issues

RAND Arroyo Center

Photo by MSgt. Mike Lavigne/U.S. Army

SPONSOR: Army Staff/Director, Program Analysis and Evaluation

Founded in 1982, the RAND Arroyo Center is the U.S. Army's sole FFRDC for studies and analysis. At RAND, the center is housed within RAND's Army Research Division. Research areas include

threat assessment

strategy and doctrine

force design and operations

training and readiness

support infrastructure (at the national and operational levels)

recruiting, retention, and personnel management

management of technology and weapons development.

research

RAND National Defense Research Institute (NDRI) Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery Laning/U.S. Marine Corps SPONSOR: Office of the Secretary of Defense NDRI conducts research and analysis for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the Unified Combatant Commands, the defense agencies, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy. Research areas include international security and economic policy

threat and risk assessment

defense strategy and force employment options

applied science and technology

intelligence sources and methods

strategic decision processes

information processing systems

systems acquisition

readiness and support systems

active-duty and reserve manpower, personnel, and training. Learn more about RAND's work on national defense policy and strategy

RAND Project AIR FORCE (PAF)

Photo by Tech. Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr./U.S. Air Force

SPONSOR: Under Secretary of the Air Force

Since its founding in 1946, PAF has remained the only Air Force FFRDC focused on studies and analyses, rather than systems engineering or scientific laboratories. PAF analyzes cross-cutting policy and management issues, including

preferred means of developing and employing aerospace power

national security threats and strategies

Air Force missions, capabilities, and organizations

strategic and tactical force operations

technology, support, and resource management.

Force