Educational Opportunities

As part of its ongoing efforts to inform public policy and decisionmaking, RAND offers a number of educational opportunities. The Summer Associates Program brings together graduate students and RAND researchers to conduct short-term independent research within an ongoing project. Pardee RAND Graduate School students pursue a master's degree or Ph.D. in policy analysis while working as assistant policy analysts at RAND. Fellowships focus on technology and security policy, nuclear security, Asia-Pacific affairs, and aging. RAND also has a military fellows program for active-duty service members.

Technology and Security Policy Fellows Technology and Security Policy Fellows Program The RAND Technology and Security Policy Fellowship develops new generations of policy analysts and implementors at the intersection of technology and security issues. Candidates are welcome from all experience levels, from undergraduate students to mid-career professionals.

Summer Associates Graduate Student Summer Associate Program Graduate students can apply to work with RAND experts on developing solutions to today's public policy challenges. Summer associates gain practical research experience in areas such as security, health, education, and sustainability.

Pardee RAND Graduate School Pardee RAND Offers Master's and Ph.D. Degrees in Policy Analysis Interested in pursuing a master's degree or Ph.D. in public policy analysis? Through research fellowships, Pardee RAND students benefit professionally and financially from our unique experiential learning program. Learn more and apply today!

Asia Pacific Fellows Asia Pacific Fellows Program The Asia Pacific Fellows Program is a one-year residency for mid- to senior-career professionals in the Asia Pacific. Selected fellows spend one year in residence at RAND, working on a pre-approved research project and taking courses at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

Postdoctoral Fellows Stanton Nuclear Security Fellows Program The Stanton Nuclear Security Fellows Program stimulates the development of the next generation of thought leaders on nuclear security related topics by supporting interdisciplinary research that will advance policy-relevant understanding of the issues.

RAND Postdoctoral Training Program in the Study of Aging The program enables outstanding junior scholars in demographic and aging research to sharpen their analytic skills, learn to communicate research results effectively, and advance their research agenda.