Graduate Student Summer Associate Program

In this page:

Important Application Information Applications for summer 2024 are now open! Please review program details as they have been updated. Internship term 12 weeks in the summer (start date flexible) Eligibility Current graduate students (2nd year or later) enrolled in doctoral or professional degree program; some exceptions for certain types of master's degrees—see detail below. Residency in the U.S. (excluding U.S. territories) is required for the 2024 program. Applications due December 4, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Decisions are generally made by March

RAND's Summer Associate Program introduces outstanding graduate students to RAND, an institution that conducts research on a wide range of domestic and international social policy issues and matters of national security.

RAND is committed to striving for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Research and analysis is enriched by diversity of talents, experiences, and perspectives. We welcome all applicants, including those who identify as part of historically marginalized groups.

The program receives several hundred applications each year; approximately 40–50 students are placed in each cohort. The selection process matches potential Summer Associates with mentors and projects based on their skills, interests, and expertise. Summer Associates work on currently funded projects that have the capacity to support a Summer Associate's work.

The program runs in the summer months only. Summer Associates work at RAND full-time for a 12-week period. Our summer 2024 program will be a hybrid model including in-person work at one of RAND's four offices with remote flexibility or working fully remote from where you live. Positions will only be available for students residing in the U.S. (excluding U.S. territories) for the duration of the summer associate assignments. In-person positions are typically available in RAND's major U.S. offices—Santa Monica, CA; Washington, DC; Pittsburgh, PA; and Boston, MA. Office placement decisions depend on the availability of in-person mentorship. Students receive bi-weekly compensation and are given the opportunity to conduct research that can be completed during the summer they are at RAND. The summer earnings for 2024 will be approximately $14,000 (before taxes) for the 12 weeks of full-time research.

Program Team & Summer Associates

Dionne Barnes-Proby , Director

, Director Teresa McLemore , Recruiting Manager

, Recruiting Manager Sarah Goodin , HR Business Partner

, HR Business Partner Kelcy Luczak , Administrative Assistant

, Administrative Assistant Azmun Khan , HR Services Administrative Assistant

, HR Services Administrative Assistant Kerensa Vallejo, HR Services Administrative Assistant Meet our 2023 Summer Associates Dionne Barnes-Proby Senior Social Policy Researcher Dionne Barnes-Proby is a senior social policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, director of its Summer Associate Program, a faculty member at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and cochair of RAND's Black Employees Leading in Inclusion, Equity, Vision, and Education (BELIEVE) Employee Resource…

Eligibility

The program is designed for full-time students who have completed at least two years of graduate work leading to a doctorate (e.g., PhD, EDD, DRPH, SciD, etc.) or professional degree (e.g., law or medical degree, professional engineer certificate). Students must be enrolled full-time in a graduate degree program during the spring and fall of 2024 to be considered for the program. Students graduating prior to September 2024 are encouraged to look at our full-time positions at www.rand.org/jobs.

For the 2024 Summer Program, students must reside in the U.S. throughout their RAND summer assignment. International students who are planning to live in the U.S. during the summer of 2024 are eligible to apply. Any applicant who does not plan to live in the United States during the summer is not eligible for hire in the 2024 cycle.

U.S. citizenship is not necessary except when required for certain types of project work (e.g., the project contract requires it or the project work itself requires a security clearance).

Most of RAND's professional hiring is at the PhD or doctoral level, so our summer program is oriented toward individuals who are generally within a year or two of completing their doctorates. Exceptions are made for master's students applying for our engineering and computer or information science positions.

Who is not eligible: The program does not hire high school students, undergraduates, or postdoctoral fellows at this time. Graduate students who will graduate prior to the summer of employment are not eligible. The program typically does not consider master's degree students except in the Engineering, Computer or Information Science, and Operations Research disciplines.

Summer Associate 2014 My experience as a summer associate at RAND allowed me to understand what conducting research outside of an academic institution could look like. I was able to work on a project that was in my area of interest, but not connected to my dissertation research, which helped me realize how much I would enjoy getting to work on a variety of projects. I also valued the mentorship and collegial atmosphere, and appreciated the guidance I received from RAND researchers even after my summer associate position ended. Preethi Rao Health Economist

Structure of the Program

Each Summer Associate is matched to a research project and a mentor. A student is offered a position only after the student and RAND agree that a good match exists between the student's interests and skills and the needs of an ongoing RAND research project. Mentors work with students to curate a meaningful, project-based experience that is aligned to the Summer Associate's background and qualifications. Mentors also provide career guidance and facilitate networking with other RAND researchers.

Past Summer Associates have worked on a wide range of projects. Each student will present a brief seminar at the end of their summer associate experience.

The program also provides regular opportunities for Summer Associates to connect and develop relationships with each other, participate in a range of RAND seminars, events, and social activities, and build networking and research skills. This ensures that Summer Associates have an immersive experience that exposes them to what it is like to work at RAND.

Summer Associates also have access to RAND's research facilities as needed to support their project work. RAND provides an array of research support services, including an information infrastructure that facilitates work across multiple locations; highly sophisticated computing software and hardware systems; an extensive data collection facility; schedule management systems for tracking projects; and professional advisory groups that contribute statistical, survey, and communications support to projects; and ongoing research seminar series.

Sample Projects

in

Summer Associate 2017 As a summer associate, I saw first-hand how my multidisciplinary skills and interests are relevant and useful for policy research—but more so that I was welcome at RAND. I had the chance to work with and learn from my research team, my cohort of fellow summer associates, and other researchers in the office as an equal. The biggest thing I learned as a summer associate, and why I chose to join RAND full time, is that RAND's culture is unique in its emphasis on collaboration, its standards of excellence, and the drive to deliver impact. Arianne Collopy Technical Analyst

Application Process & FAQs

RAND accepts applications only through our website. Applications mailed directly to RAND or emailed to our Summer Director will not be considered. Summer Associate applications are organized according to the following categories of graduate training:

In order to submit a complete application, please be prepared to provide the documents and additional information outlined below. If you are selected for an interview, you will be asked to provide two letters of recommendation. The application requires that you identify the individuals who will provide letters of recommendation. Writing samples will not be required at the time of application but may be requested from applicants selected for an interview.

Applicant information (University, Department, Degree program, etc.) Resume or curriculum vitae Cover Letter Short answer questions (which will be filled out in the online application, limit 250 words per question): Briefly describe your substantive interest and past experience in those areas Briefly describe your skills and methodological expertise and how you have used those tools in previous research experiences Briefly describe why you are interested in the RAND Summer Associate Program and what role you see this experience playing in your career development Please be prepared to provide the contact information for two professors or other individuals (their name, their organization, and their email address) familiar with your research work and who would be willing to provide a letter of recommendation. Letters of recommendation will only be requested if an applicant is selected for interview. NOTE: You will be notified before we contact your recommenders.

Please review the FAQs as they may address most common inquiries. If you have additional questions about the Graduate Student Summer Associate Program, please contact Summer_Director@rand.org.

Only one application will be considered per applicant. If there are several positions that are of interest, applicants should choose the one position that best matches their background and interest. Submitting more than one application will not increase the chances of being selected as one application will be randomly withdrawn. Thus it is best to highlight all relevant strengths in a single application.

Applicants will receive an automated email notifying them of their successful submission. Additionally, applicants will receive an immediate task notification via email to complete our Conflict of Interest Disclosure form. The task will be accessible within your applicant account/Candidate Home page.

All applications are due by December 4, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Applicants will be notified of RAND's interest in conducting an interview after the application period has ended. You will be contacted directly only if you are selected for an interview. Interviews will be conducted beginning in late January, continuing as late as February and March. Offers are typically extended in late March.

Summer Associate 2003 RAND's Summer Associate Program gives emerging graduate students a peek behind the curtain of interdisciplinary public policy research. As an engineering graduate student I knew I could teach in academia, I could do research in government labs (e.g., NASA, DoE, or DoD), or I could go work in industry. But I had to choose. Working at RAND for a summer made me realize that there was a path where I could do all of the above. Chad J. R. Ohlandt Senior Engineer

About RAND

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. As such, it provides a distinctive environment for graduate students.

RAND's primary activity is research. The environment provides a rich variety of ongoing studies and an experienced staff of professional researchers with whom Summer Associates interact.

RAND believes that diversity, equity, and inclusiveness enrich the content, accessibility, and practicality of our research and analysis. RAND employees and Pardee RAND graduate students hail from approximately 50 countries and speak 75 different languages. To ensure that RAND research incorporates many perspectives, projects typically include diverse, multidisciplinary teams. Some research projects bring together economists, psychologists, statisticians, and health professionals, for example, whereas others bring together engineers, operations researchers, and students of organizational behavior. Learn more about the RAND environment.

More Alumni Testimonials As a summer associate, I had the opportunity to immerse myself in two projects at RAND and work closely with RAND researchers. My two mentors were fantastic. I was so grateful to have the opportunity to learn from them. I am so pleased to continue working with both of my mentors now in my position as a researcher at RAND. — 2018 Summer Associate Julia Bandini Behavioral and Social Scientist

I have always been keen to explore the synergy of different disciplines, and for me it was important that the research environment where I would end up working fosters this approach. During the last two years of my PhD program, I had the opportunity to work at RAND as a Summer Associate. That was an eye-opening opportunity that helped me understand what RAND is, what it does, and how it contributes to the world we live in. I learned then about the remarkable range of policy work, researcher and staff diversity of backgrounds, training, experiences, persuasions. After those summer programs I knew I wanted to be a part of it and contribute to it. — 2016 and 2017 Summer Associate Alina I. Palimaru Policy Researcher

The Summer Associate Program was pivotal to shaping my career and the scholar I've become. It provided me an opportunity not only to apply and learn methodological skills, but also to understand how to bridge research and policy for real impact. I also value the relationships and networks I developed. — 2013 Summer Associate Elaine Lin Wang Policy Researcher

I feel so fortunate to have been a summer associate at RAND. I knew I didn't want to be an academic, but I didn't really understand public policy research or how critical it is. Working at RAND, with a mentor like Laura Miller, helped me understand how I could use my doctoral training and skills in a very practical and impactful way. Another aspect of the program I loved was the social interaction with other summer associates. I met a ton of really cool, smart people, one of whom has become one of my best friends and most fruitful collaborators. I’m very grateful I got the opportunity to be a summer associate, and it made it easy for me to decide later that I wanted to work at RAND. — 2011 Summer Associate William Marcellino Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist

My time as a RAND summer associate really helped me understand what someone with a technical background (mine is in operations research and finance) could contribute to public policy research. During a challenging summer project, I was exposed to the world of national security research and built relationships with top-quality interdisciplinary researchers with deep expertise in government and policy. — 2011 Summer Associate Katharina Ley Best Associate Director, Personnel, Training, and Health Program, RAND Arroyo Center

I was in an applied math graduate program, but had only limited experience actually applying math. As a RAND summer associate, I was able to use my education on real-world problems and then see the effects in policy. After earning my PhD, I joined RAND as an associate researcher and have enjoyed working with subsequent summer associate cohorts. — 2008 Summer Associate Carter C. Price Codirector, Center for Scalable Computing and Analysis

My first impression when I came to RAND as a summer associate was that this organization has enough intellectual depth and breadth to solve world hunger! I was also impressed with RAND's reputation and access to key policy decisionmakers. I was proud to be a part of that and to feel like I could truly make a difference for the better. (I also really enjoyed learning how to play Mahjong during the weekly club game.) — 2005 Summer Associate Lisa Saum-Manning Associate Director, International Security and Defense Policy Program

I greatly enjoyed the summer associate program. I met new friends, and spent an amazing summer in Santa Monica. I learned how research projects at RAND work, and how research at RAND provides us with the opportunity to apply our advanced technical training to policy issues of national significance. I hope more researchers can experience working at RAND while still in their grad school programs, and decide that this is what they want to do when they graduate. — 2001 Summer Associate Adam C. Resnick Senior Operations Researcher

Participating in the RAND summer associates program solidified my interest in RAND. I am still here 23 years later! — 2000 Summer Associate Catherine H. Augustine Director, Pittsburgh Office

The RAND Summer Associates program opened my mind to a whole new way that my research could have an impact. RAND works at the intersection between developing strong research evidence and informing public policy. I learned that if I came to RAND, my work would not just sit on a shelf, but would help to make a difference. This ultimately was one of the key reasons I decided to apply to RAND after graduate school. — 1999 Summer Associate Sarah B. Hunter Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness