Graduate Student Summer Associate Program

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Important Application Information Applications for summer 2027 are now open! Please review program details as they have been updated. Internship term 12 weeks (60 workdays) in the summer (Tentative Start Dates: May 24 and June 14) Eligibility Current graduate students (2nd year or later) enrolled in doctoral or professional degree program; some exceptions for certain types of master's degrees—see detail below. Residency in the U.S. (excluding U.S. territories) is required for the 2027 program. Applications open October 15, 2026 Applications due December 1, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Applications will not be accepted after this deadline. Decisions are generally made by Mid-March Disciplines For the 2027 program, we are primarily interested in students who are currently enrolled in doctoral programs in the following disciplines: Political Science/History

Engineering

Computer Science/Data Science

International Relations/Security Studies

Biology/Life Sciences/Bioengineering

Industrial-Organizational Psychology

Operations Research

Economics

Health Policy/Public Health

Education Policy Opportunities in other areas may be possible. See relevant FAQ for more information.

RAND's Summer Associate Program introduces outstanding graduate students to RAND, an institution that conducts research on a wide range of domestic and international social policy issues and matters of national security.

Research and analysis is enriched by diversity of talents and perspectives. We welcome all applicants from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences to apply for this exciting opportunity.

The program receives several hundred applications each year. The selection process matches potential Summer Associates with mentors and projects based on their skills, interests, and expertise. Summer Associates work on currently funded projects that have the capacity to support a Summer Associate's work. Less than 10% of all applicants receive offers to participate in the Summer Associate Program. Cohort size is dependent on project availability and varies from year to year. We estimate that approximately 15–20 students will be placed with mentors for the 2027 program year.

The program runs in the summer months only. Summer Associates work at RAND full-time for a 12-week (60 workdays) period. Our summer 2027 program will be a hybrid model including in-person work at one of RAND's four offices with remote flexibility or working fully remote from where you live. Positions will only be available for students residing in the U.S. (excluding U.S. territories) for the duration of the summer associate assignments. In-person positions are typically available in RAND's major U.S. offices—Santa Monica, CA; Washington, DC; Pittsburgh, PA; and Boston, MA. Office placement decisions depend on the availability of in-person mentorship. Students receive bi-weekly compensation and are given the opportunity to conduct research that can be completed during the summer they are at RAND. The summer earnings for 2027 will be approximately $15,000 (before taxes) for the 12 weeks (60 workdays) of full-time research. Note: Relocation assistance will not be provided for the 2027 program year.

Program Team and Summer Associates

Dionne Barnes-Proby , Director

, Director Teresa McLemore , Talent Acquisition Operations Manager

, Talent Acquisition Operations Manager Camille Smith , HR Business Partner

, HR Business Partner Lea Ann Gerkin , Administrative Assistant

, Administrative Assistant Azmun Khan , HR Operations Specialist

, HR Operations Specialist Kerensa Vallejo, HR Operations Specialist Meet our 2026 Summer Associates Dionne Barnes-Proby Senior Social Policy Researcher; Director, Summer Associate Program; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy

Eligibility

The program is designed for full-time students who have completed at least two years of graduate work leading to a doctorate (e.g., PhD, EDD, DRPH, SciD, etc.) or professional degree (e.g., law or medical degree, professional engineer certificate). Students must be enrolled full-time in a graduate degree program during the spring and fall of 2027 to be considered for the program. Students graduating prior to December 2027 are encouraged to look at our full-time positions at www.rand.org/jobs.

For the 2027 Summer Program, students must reside in the U.S. throughout their RAND summer assignment. International students who are planning to live in the U.S. during the summer of 2027 are eligible to apply. Any applicant who does not plan to live in the United States during the summer is not eligible for hire in the 2027 cycle.

U.S. citizenship is not necessary except when required for certain types of project work (e.g., the project contract requires it or the project work itself requires a security clearance).

Most of RAND's professional hiring is at the PhD or doctoral level, so our summer program is oriented toward individuals who are generally within a year or two of completing their doctorates. Exceptions are made for master's students applying for our engineering and computer or information science positions.

Who is not eligible: The program does not hire high school students, undergraduates, or postdoctoral fellows at this time. Graduate students who will graduate prior to December 2027 are not eligible. The program typically does not consider master's degree students except in the Engineering, Computer or Information Science, and Operations Research disciplines.

Summer Associate 2019 Being a summer associate opened a whole dimension of policy that I didn't know existed. I met amazing, brilliant colleagues who generously showed me a different way of thinking. Sophia Charan Associate Engineer

Structure of the Program

Each Summer Associate is matched to a research project and a mentor. A student is offered a full-time position only after the student and RAND agree that a good match exists between the student's interests and skills and the needs of an ongoing RAND research project. We do not know in advance which projects will be available for the summer. During the summer, mentors work with students to curate a meaningful, project-based experience that is aligned to the Summer Associate's background and qualifications. Mentors also provide career guidance and facilitate networking with other RAND researchers.

Past Summer Associates have worked on a wide range of projects. Each student will present a brief seminar at the end of their summer associate experience.

Sample Projects

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The program also provides regular opportunities for Summer Associates to connect and develop relationships with each other, participate in a range of RAND seminars, events, and social activities, and build networking and research skills. This ensures that Summer Associates have an immersive experience that exposes them to what it is like to work at RAND.

Summer Associates also have access to RAND's research facilities as needed to support their project work. RAND provides an array of research support services, including an information infrastructure that facilitates work across multiple locations; highly sophisticated computing software and hardware systems; an extensive data collection facility; schedule management systems for tracking projects; professional advisory groups that contribute statistical, survey, and communications support to projects; and an ongoing research seminar series.

Application Process and FAQs

For the 2027 program, we are primarily interested in students who are currently enrolled in doctoral programs in the following disciplines:

Political Science/History

Engineering

Computer Science/Data Science

International Relations/Security Studies

Biology/Life Sciences/Bioengineering

Industrial-Organizational Psychology

Operations Research

Economics

Health Policy/Public Health

Education Policy

Opportunities in other areas may be possible. See relevant FAQ for more information.

In order to submit a complete application, please be prepared to provide the documents and additional information outlined below. The application requires that you identify two individuals who will provide letters of recommendation. If you are selected for an interview, these individuals will be asked to provide your letters of recommendation. Writing samples will not be required at the time of application but may be requested from applicants selected for an interview. Please ensure that all information provided in your application and supporting documents is complete and accurate, as review decisions will be based solely on this information. Due to the high volume of applications, we are unable to follow up with applicants regarding possible errors (e.g., incorrect program start or graduation dates, eligibilty for security clearance, residency plans for the summer).

Applicant information (University, Department, Degree program, etc.) Resume or curriculum vitae Cover Letter Short answer questions (which will be filled out in the online application, limit 250 words per question): Briefly describe your substantive interest and past experience in those areas Briefly describe your skills and methodological expertise and how you have used those tools in previous research experiences Briefly describe why you are interested in the RAND Summer Associate Program and what role you see this experience playing in your career development Please be prepared to provide the contact information for two professors or other individuals (their name, their organization, and their email address) familiar with your research work and who would be willing to provide a letter of recommendation. Letters of recommendation will only be requested if an applicant is selected for interview. NOTE: You will be notified before we contact your recommenders.

Please review the FAQs as they may address most common inquiries. If you have additional questions about the Graduate Student Summer Associate Program, please contact Summer_Director@rand.org.

Only one application will be considered per applicant. Submitting more than one application will not increase the chances of being selected as additional applications will be randomly withdrawn. Thus it is best to highlight all relevant strengths in a single application.

Applicants will receive an automated email notifying them of their successful submission.

All applications are due by December 1, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Applicants will be notified of RAND's interest in conducting an interview after the extensive application review period has ended. You will be contacted directly only if you are selected for an interview. Interviews will be conducted beginning in early February, continuing as late as March. Offers are typically extended in mid-to-late March.

Summer Associate 2013 The Summer Associate Program was pivotal to shaping my career and the scholar I've become. It provided me an opportunity not only to apply and learn methodological skills, but also to understand how to bridge research and policy for real impact. I also value the relationships and networks I developed. Elaine Lin Wang Senior Policy Researcher

About RAND

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. As such, it provides a distinctive environment for graduate students.

RAND's primary activity is research. The environment provides a rich variety of ongoing studies and an experienced staff of professional researchers with whom Summer Associates interact.

RAND employees and RAND School of Public Policy students speak 100+ languages. To ensure that RAND research incorporates many perspectives, projects typically include diverse, multidisciplinary teams. Some research projects bring together economists, psychologists, statisticians, and health professionals, for example, whereas others bring together engineers, operations researchers, and students of organizational behavior. Learn more about RAND's environment.