Selected Publications
Julia I. Bandini, Adam Scherling, Carrie Farmer, Michael Fratkin, Brian Mistler, Katherine Ast, Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia, "Experiences with Telehealth for Outpatient Palliative Care: Findings from a Mixed-Methods Study of Patients and Providers across the US," Journal of Palliative Medicine, 25(7), 2022
Julia I. Bandini, Lucy B. Schulson, Claude Messan Setodji, Jhacova Williams, Katherine Ast, Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia, "“‘Palliative Care is the Only Medical Field that I Feel like I’m Treated as a Person, not as a Black person’: A Mixed-Methods Study of Minoritized Patient Experiences with Palliative Care," Journal of Palliative Medicine, 2022
Julia Bandini, Danielle Schlang, Hyosin Kim, Melissa Bradley, Rebecca Anhang Price, Jennifer Bunker, Joan M. Teno, "‘If we turned our backs, they would ignore our wishes’: Bereaved family perceptions of concordance of care at the end of life," Journal of Palliative Medicine, 24(11), 2021
Julia I. Bandini, Daniel Siconolfi, Katie Feistel, Jason Etchegaray. , "Low tech, high potential: Using technology to improve communication across home care workers," Journal of Applied Gerontology, 2022
Julia I. Bandini, Alexis Coulourides Kogan, Bonnie Olsen, Jessica Phillips, Rebecca L. Sudore, David B. Bekelman, Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia, "Feasibility of Disease-focused Group Visits for Advance Care Planning among Patients with Heart Failure and their Caregivers," Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine , 34(1), 2021
Julia Bandini, Julia Rollison, Katie Feistel, Laura Whitaker, Armenda Bialas, Jason Etchegaray, "Home Care Aide Safety Concerns and Job Challenges during the COVID-19 Pandemic," NEW SOLUTIONS: A Journal of Environmental and Occupational Health Policy, 2021
Julia Bandini, Julia Rollison, Jason Etchegaray, "Journaling among home care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: A promising method for qualitative data collection," Qualitative Social Work, 2021
Julia I. Bandini, "Beyond the Hour of Death: Family Experiences of Grief and Bereavement Following an End-of-Life Hospitalization in the Intensive Care Unit," Health: An Interdisciplinary Journal for the Social Study of Health, Illness and Medicine, 2020