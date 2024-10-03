Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to significantly affect the American workforce – both civilian and military personnel – through job displacement, augmentation, and the need for widespread upskilling. President Biden's October 2023 executive order on AI emphasizes the government's commitment to upskilling the federal workforce in understanding, adopting, deploying, and using AI. Many federal agencies and U.S. Department of Defense entities have published AI guidance documents. Congress is also exploring the implications of advancements in AI in both the general and federal U.S. workforces.

This publication is intended to inform the policymakers and leaders who are tasked with preparing civilian and military workers to create, use, and deploy AI in their jobs. The essays in this publication provide overviews of technical and organizational issues, challenges, and actionable insights to help organizations effectively integrate AI and equip personnel with AI-related skills.