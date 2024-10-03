Leading with Artificial Intelligence
Insights for U.S. Civilian and Military Leaders on Strengthening the AI Workforce
Expert InsightsPublished Oct 3, 2024
Insights for U.S. Civilian and Military Leaders on Strengthening the AI Workforce
Expert InsightsPublished Oct 3, 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to significantly affect the American workforce – both civilian and military personnel – through job displacement, augmentation, and the need for widespread upskilling. President Biden's October 2023 executive order on AI emphasizes the government's commitment to upskilling the federal workforce in understanding, adopting, deploying, and using AI. Many federal agencies and U.S. Department of Defense entities have published AI guidance documents. Congress is also exploring the implications of advancements in AI in both the general and federal U.S. workforces.
This publication is intended to inform the policymakers and leaders who are tasked with preparing civilian and military workers to create, use, and deploy AI in their jobs. The essays in this publication provide overviews of technical and organizational issues, challenges, and actionable insights to help organizations effectively integrate AI and equip personnel with AI-related skills.
Funding for this work was made possible by gifts from RAND supporters and income from operations. The work was conducted by RAND Education and Labor in conjunction with the Homeland Security Research Division and RAND Project AIR FORCE.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.