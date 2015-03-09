Nelson Lim directs the Workforce, Development, and Health (WDH) program in RAND Project AIR FORCE. As the director, he oversees projects to enhance the Department of Air Force's human resource management (HRM) practices. He counsels senior leaders of the United States Air Force and Space Force regarding personnel policies. As a senior social scientist, he spearheads HRM projects for a wide array of clients, including the Department of Defense, the United States Armed Forces, the United States Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Coast Guard, the National Security Agency, the City of Los Angeles, and the City of San Diego.
Lim has devoted his career to enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in his clients' workforces for nearly two decades. In 2009, Lim served as the research director for the Military Leadership Diversity Commission (MLDC), a congressionally mandated commission to improve top military leaders' diversity. Beyond federal agencies and corporations, Lim has collaborated with cities to help police and fire departments in their recruiting efforts. In 2022, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III named Lim a member of the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI).
In recent years, Lim has explored ways to apply emerging technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) Techniques, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Large Language Models (LLM) to HRM. His work investigates potential barriers in technology-enabled talent management practices, like data quality and potential biases, and formulates mitigation strategies to counteract those biases.
Lim earned his Ph.D. in sociology from UCLA.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsMember, Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI)
Languages
Burmese