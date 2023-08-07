Selected Publications
Avery Calkins, Ariel J. Binder, Dana Shaat, Brenden Timpe, "When Sarah Meets Lawrence: The Effects of Coeducation on Women's College Major Choices," American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 15(3), 2023
Calkins, Avery, Michael G. Mattock, Beth J. Asch, Ryan A. Schwankhart, and Tara L. Terry, Army Aviation Special and Incentive Pay Policies to Promote Performance, Manage Talent, and Sustain Retention, RAND Corporation (RR-A2234-1), 2023
Schell, Terry L., Sarah O. Meadows, Avery Calkins, Matthew Cefalu, Linda Cottrell, and Rebecca L. Collins, Types of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Active-Duty Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-3), 2023
Calkins, Avery, Tiffany Berglund, David Schulker, and Louis T. Mariano, Benchmarking Demographic Diversity in Air Force Functional Areas Against Near-Equivalent Civilians: The Air Force Occupational Diversity Benchmarking Workbooks, RAND Corporation (RR-A988-3), 2023
Calkins, Avery, Matthew Cefalu, Terry L. Schell, Linda Cottrell, Sarah O. Meadows, and Rebecca L. Collins, Sexual Assault Experiences in the Active-Component Army: Variation by Year, Gender, Sexual Orientation, and Installation Risk Level, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-2), 2022
Mattock, Michael G., Beth J. Asch, Avery Calkins, and Daniel Schwam, Civilian Cyber Workers in the U.S. Department of Defense: Demographics, Retention, and Responsiveness to Training Opportunities, RAND Corporation (RR-A730-3), 2022
Calkins, Avery, Beth J. Asch, What Happened to Military Recruiting and Retention of Enlisted Personnel in 2020 During the COVID-19 Pandemic?RAND Corporation (RR-A1092-1), 2022
Calkins, Avery, Matthew Cefalu, Terry L. Schell, Linda Cottrell, Sarah O. Meadows, and Rebecca L. Collins, Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination in the Active-Component Army: Variation in Most Serious Event Characteristics by Gender and Installation Risk, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-1), 2021