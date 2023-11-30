Arianne Collopy

Overview
Arianne (Aria) Collopy is a technical analyst at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on decision making processes about and within social and technical systems, with current focus on defense and homeland security acquistions processes. She emphasizes mixed-methods approaches for data collection and analysis in her research that draw from design science, systems engineering, design optimization, and aerospace engineering.
Prior to joining RAND, Collopy was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Colorado in Denver. Collopy holds a PhD in Design Science from the University of Michigan, a M.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland, a M.S. in Operations Research from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.