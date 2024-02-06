Commentary
Public Finance Initiative Problems? The Challenges of Long-Term Defence Acquisition in a Rapidly Changing World
Feb 6, 2024
Maintaining a military that is prepared to face uncertain future security challenges often requires the acquisition and procurement of new and technologically advanced equipment, which is a major expense for any nation. For decades, RAND has researched and evaluated military acquisition and procurement activities, providing essential recommendations to allow military decisionmakers to manage costs and streamline the acquisition process more effectively.