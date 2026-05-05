Research
Addressing Evolving Security Challenges in Latin America
May 5, 2026
RAND's work on homeland defense focuses on analyzing and developing strategies for the U.S. military to protect the nation's sovereignty, territory, population, and critical infrastructure from threats posed by external nation states. RAND's research provides policymakers and defense leaders with evidence-based recommendations on threat assessment, interagency coordination, and technological innovation to strengthen military preparedness and response to foreign aggression.