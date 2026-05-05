Homeland Defense

With this analysis, the authors identify the conditions under which restraint is feasible and sustainable, as well as show how these conditions shift as states come to believe that they are close to attaining artificial general intelligence.

Twenty-five years later, 9/11's lessons are still contested, except the simplest: the United States mistook quiet for peace. And it is doing so again.

This report compares cocaine trafficking through Rotterdam and Le Havre, showing how organised crime exploits port logistics, corruption and digital systems, and why European ports need coordinated security, intelligence sharing and resilience.

The authors synthesize observations from tabletop games on artificial intelligence conducted in Europe or with European scenarios and identify the key issues and capabilities that players deemed necessary to navigate AI’s potential adverse effects.

The authors analyze observations from Infinite Potential games with AI loss of control to identify issues, capabilities, and recommendations needed to navigate the potential collapse of social legitimacy, economic stability, and technical control.

The question that drives Steph Guerra's work at RAND may be one of the most consequential for this moment in the AI era: How can we harness the full potential of AI for science and medicine—but also ensure it never helps anyone build a biological weapon?

If artificial intelligence systems begin to contribute to their own improvement, existing institutions and governance frameworks may not be able to keep pace. The authors offer policy recommendations for navigating the resulting uncertainties.

This report synthesizes observations from RAND’s Infinite Potential Societal Warfare games, which explored how domestic unrest related to advanced AI could be strategically exploited by U.S. adversaries.

The authors share the results of a second workshop to explore options for implementing mitigations to combat the potential for AI-enabled biology to be misused to cause harm. They identify potential policy levers, operational steps, and trade-offs.

What steps can the UK government take to accelerate readiness for a conflict as soon as 2030?

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