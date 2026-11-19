Multiple components in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) need comprehensive maritime domain awareness (MDA) to identify, locate, and thwart threats to national security and stop illicit activities.

DHS components face MDA capability gaps, limiting their ability to effectively carry out their missions. Achieving MDA is inherently difficult, especially when the United States has more than 95,000 miles of shoreline and 3.4 million square nautical miles of ocean under its jurisdiction. In addition, typical means of monitoring and tracking maritime activity—such as relying on vessels’ automatically transmitted location data—are often unreliable because not all vessels are required to transmit the signal or because there is intentional noncooperation. Even if additional sensors were used to track vessels, the amount of data produced makes it challenging for DHS to process the data across disparate analytic systems and inform timely action.

To help DHS improve MDA, the authors assess the state of the commercial market for MDA technologies, the existing state of DHS MDA capabilities, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for achieving improved MDA. The authors provide their recommendations for actions that DHS can take to optimize existing and potential MDA capabilities.