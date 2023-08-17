Annette Prieto is a technical analyst at the RAND Corporation. Her scope of expertise ranges from global health security and biodefense strategy to CBRN terrorism and weapons of mass destruction. Prieto's latest research covers a broad range of policy and security-related issues including military operations in a CBRN environment, homeland security, sUAS threats, and biodefense strategy and policy. Prieto’s current work includes trends and policies on emerging biotechnology, capability assessments, and wargame design and development. Prieto received her M.S. in biodefense from George Mason University and her B.S. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami.
Selected Publications
Prieto, Annette, Robert Huang, Christopher A. Eusebi, and Melissa Shostak, A Brief Overview of Emerging Vaccine Technologies for Pandemic Preparedness, RAND Corporation (RR-A2619-1), 2023
Natasha Lander, Gene Germanovich, Gabrielle Tarini, John Gordon IV, Edward Geist, Will Quinn, Annette Prieto, Derek Eaton, Emily Yoder, Brandon Corbin, Toward a Nuclear Mindset: Reinvigorating the U.S. Army’s Ability to Survive and Operate in a Nuclear Environment, RAND Corporation (RR-A794-2), 2022 (forthcoming)
Piquado, Tepring, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, Samantha McBirney, Thomas E. Trail, Annette Prieto, Charles A. Goldman, Rachana Seelam, Kelsey O'Hollaren, and Aaron Kofner, Among Black Americans, Is Military Service Associated with Better Quality of Life?RAND Corporation (RR-A1202-1), 2022
Languages
Spanish