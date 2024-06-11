Dulani Woods is a data scientist at the RAND Corporation and codirector of the RAND Center for Scalable Computing and Analysis. He is adept at data acquisition, transformation, visualization, modeling, simulation, optimization, and other methods.
Woods has worked on policy related research efforts in multiple domains, with a primary focus on justice and homeland security. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications in journals on a wide variety of topics. His RAND projects have included using the Delphi method with expert focus groups to identify technology needs and solutions for criminal justice practitioners (law enforcement, courts, and corrections) as well as other justice, homeland security and defense audiences.
Woods specializes in developing, maintaining, and operating simulation models and has worked with models designed to estimate potential policy impacts on alcohol consumption, justice outcomes, COVID and flu vaccination behavior, defense logistics, Coast Guard mission execution, and health insurance policy. He also has significant expertise at examining benefit, cost, performance, and risk tradeoffs for clients including the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, and the U.S. Forest Service (firefighting aircraft). He served for 10 years as a Coast Guard Officer on afloat and ashore assignments. He also served for two years as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in the Republic of Georgia. He holds an M.S. in agricultural economics (applied economics) from Purdue University, a B.S. in mechanical engineering, and a B.S. in naval architecture and marine engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.