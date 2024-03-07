Data Privacy

    Your Body, but Not Your Data

    The public needs rigorous and thorough health research, but individual patients should have rights over their medical information. Today they have very little.

    Mar 7, 2024

    Regulating the Use of Facial Recognition by Law Enforcement

    Facial recognition technology is developing rapidly and is increasingly being used in policing. What do policymakers need to understand in order to minimize the risks it poses, while also maximizing its benefits?

    Feb 15, 2023

