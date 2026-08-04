Highly Secure Inference Data Centers
A Vertically Integrated Strategy for Security Engineering
ResearchPublished Aug 4, 2026
This report presents a strategy for deployment of secure inference data centers (SIDCs)—purpose-built facilities designed to protect artificial intelligence models from advanced nation-state adversaries. SIDCs use rigorous partitioning, unidirectional data diodes, and formal methods to ensure confidentiality and integrity. Recommended for national security and emergency response, SIDCs can be built today with proven technologies.
A Vertically Integrated Strategy for Security Engineering
ResearchPublished Aug 4, 2026
As artificial intelligence (AI) systems become increasingly critical to national security and other high-stakes domains, the risk of model theft, manipulation, and misuse by sophisticated adversaries grows. In this report, the authors present a vertically integrated security strategy for secure inference data centers (SIDCs): purpose-built, Security Level 5 facilities designed to protect trained AI models against the most-advanced nation-state adversaries.
The authors’ proposed SIDC architecture employs rigorous system partitioning, unidirectional data diodes, and formally verified cross-realm protocols to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of model weights, algorithms, and inference data.
The report details a concept-to-circuit methodology, emphasizing minimal, purpose-built features and the use of formal methods for high-assurance components. While operational constraints—such as limited connectivity, fixed software, and restricted physical access—limit general applicability, SIDCs are recommended for national security, emergency response, and pilot deployments.
SIDCs can be implemented today using proven technologies. The authors recommend that stakeholders initiate detailed design and prototyping to accelerate deployment.
This research was independently initiated and conducted by the Center on AI, Security, and Technology within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts and grants from philanthropic supporters.
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