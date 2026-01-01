AI Analysts Developing AI analysts to perform RAND CAST’s research at machine speed and scale.

AI Security Understanding and advancing key issues at the intersection of AI and information security, including securing frontier AI systems, and rigorously assessing and planning for frontier AI capabilities in cybersecurity and their strategic implications.

AIxBio Understanding the capabilities and risks at the intersection of artificial intelligence and biotechnology to prevent and disrupt misuse, strengthen deterrence, and promote responsible innovation. CAST operates Canary, a RAND–METR initiative that advances safer frontier AI through rigorous risk evaluation and biosecurity research.

AI and Energy Understanding the power needs of AI and their implications.

Bioresilience Building societal resilience to catastrophic biological incidents, with a particular emphasis on the detection of novel and potential pandemic pathogens, through development and evaluation of mitigations such as early detection and containment of outbreaks, physical protection of critical works and spaces, and enhanced resilience of critical societal infrastructure and functions.

Compute Quantifying the computational needs for frontier AI and identifying how compute can be leveraged as an instrument of AI policy.

Mirror Biology Helping policymakers understand and avoid the trajectories that could lead to the development of “mirror life”—a potential form of life built from mirror-image biomolecules that may endanger all humans, animals and plants on earth.