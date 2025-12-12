The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence is placing unprecedented demands on electricity infrastructure, yet the scale, pace, and geographic distribution of this growth remain deeply uncertain. Policymakers and utilities face a dual challenge: planning for AI-driven demand surges while simultaneously managing the broader electrification of transportation, heating, and industry. Without rigorous research to quantify these dynamics and stress-test planning assumptions, decision-makers risk either costly overinvestment or dangerous underpreparedness that could compromise grid reliability and slow the energy transition.

By the Numbers By 2030, AI demand might exceed generation capacity by 158–253 gigawatts More than twice the estimated 82 gigawatts added in the same timeframe Learn More

Objective, independent research is essential to developing adaptive strategies that perform well across multiple plausible futures. Traditional forecasting methods, built on historical patterns and single-point predictions, are insufficient for today's volatile landscape of climate extremes, shifting consumer behavior, and technological disruption. By advancing robust decision-making frameworks and scenario-based planning tools, research institutions can help ensure that energy systems remain resilient, affordable, and aligned with decarbonization goals—even as AI continues to reshape demand in unpredictable ways.