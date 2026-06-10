What Is Blocking U.S. Power Expansion for AI—and What Could Unlock It by 2030?
Research SummaryPublished Jun 10, 2026
Research SummaryPublished Jun 10, 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing demand for reliable electricity at a pace that is straining U.S. power infrastructure. Although many generation and grid projects are planned, bringing additional capacity online fast enough is difficult because of permitting delays, interconnection bottlenecks, transmission constraints, and limited flexibility from supplemental power sources. To understand what could realistically change by 2030, RAND researchers examined the barriers that most directly constrain the power grid’s net available capacity and identified the ones that federal policymakers and other stakeholders could plausibly address in the near term.
The researchers began with 66 barriers drawn from a literature review and expert engagement. They then prioritized the barriers that could likely be addressed by 2030 and that the federal government could play a meaningful role in addressing. This process reduced the list to 17 priority barriers, which were grouped into four clusters of challenges, shown in Table 1.
|Logic Model Challenge
|Core Problems
|Example Actions
|Estimated Capacity
|Permitting delays
|Slow reviews, poor interagency coordination, land or right-of-way constraints
|Federal land planning, programmatic reviews, streamlined permits
|16–54 GW
|Interconnection processes
|Manual studies, high upgrade costs, lack of consistency in surplus interconnection
|Surplus interconnection, generator replacement rules, better transparency
|65–130 GW
|Underutilized transmission
|Weak incentives for GETs, limited data and operator capability
|GET incentives, pilots, tariff reform
|0–7+ GW
|Supplemental generation
|Regulatory and cost barriers limiting backup and colocated generation
|Nondiesel backup support, tariff changes, demand response
|11–106 GW
NOTE: GET = grid-enhancing technology; GW = gigawatts.
For each cluster, the team developed a logic model (see the box below) to identify the stakeholders, actions, outputs, and outcomes needed to expand available power capacity. This process is summarized in Figure 1.
The first cluster is permitting delays. Large energy projects often require approvals from multiple agencies, and reviews can take years. Delays can arise from fragmented permitting responsibilities, lengthy environmental reviews, and land-access constraints. The report suggests that faster progress could come from better federal planning, the use of federal land for priority energy sites, and more-streamlined programmatic environmental reviews. These reforms could help bring projects online sooner and may unlock about 16 to 54 GW of additional capacity.
The second cluster is inefficient and costly interconnection processes, which the report identifies as one of the most important near-term bottlenecks. Interconnection studies are often slow, manual, and expensive, while existing interconnection rights are not always used efficiently. The report highlights opportunities to standardize generator replacement rules, improve transparency about underused interconnection capacity, and expand the use of surplus interconnection so that new resources can connect at existing sites without waiting for the full conventional process. Among the solutions examined, this cluster appears to offer the largest potential payoff, with estimated gains of roughly 65 to 130 GW.
The third cluster is underutilized transmission capacity. Existing transmission lines are not always operated as efficiently as possible, and grid operators may lack incentives to adopt technologies that improve performance without requiring major new construction. The report points to grid-enhancing technologies—such as dynamic line ratings, topology optimization, and power flow control—as a way to unlock more value from the current system. Although estimated gains are smaller and more uncertain than for some other actions, these measures could still improve system efficiency and speed up interconnections. The report suggests gains of up to about 7 GW, along with broader operational benefits.
The fourth cluster is the lack of options and incentives for supplemental generation. Data centers and other large loads often maintain backup generation, but existing rules and market incentives limit the extent to which these resources can support the grid during emergencies or periods of system stress. The report suggests that reforms to backup-generation regulations, support for cleaner nondiesel technologies, and tariff changes that encourage large loads to shift onto on-site or colocated generation during emergencies could create additional flexibility. Depending on implementation and participation, these measures could yield roughly 11 to 106 GW of effective additional capacity.
A central finding of the report is that these barriers are interconnected. Addressing one barrier in isolation is unlikely to have the same effect as addressing multiple related barriers at once. For example, streamlined permitting will have limited payoff if interconnection remains backlogged, and interconnection reforms work better when supported by transmission optimization and clearer incentives for flexible resources. For this reason, the researchers frame their recommendations as parallel courses of action, not stand-alone fixes.
The researchers estimate that, taken together, these combined actions could unlock roughly 92 to 297 GW of additional capacity by 2030. These estimates are uncertain and should be treated as ranges rather than precise forecasts. Still, these estimates suggest that reforms to interconnection, permitting, transmission utilization, and supplemental generation could materially expand the amount of power available for AI data centers and other growing loads—if policymakers act quickly and in a coordinated way.
Expanding U.S. power capacity by 2030 will require coordinated action across multiple bottlenecks rather than isolated reforms. The report identifies four priorities: improve federal planning and permitting for AI-related energy infrastructure, increase transparency and fast-track options in interconnection, incentivize adoption of grid-enhancing technologies, and support supplemental generation and demand response during emergencies. More specifically, it recommends
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