Henri van Soest is an analyst at RAND Europe. His two main areas of focus are AI hardware governance and energy and natural resource governance. At RAND, he has managed studies involving global teams for a wide range of clients including the European Union, the UK government, and the Dutch government. He has also worked on energy policy, space logistics, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, disaster risk reduction, and societal resilience. He previously worked as a researcher in energy policy and digitalisation at the University of Oslo, as an analyst in the cleantech startup sector, and as a corporate governance and corporate social responsibility analyst in a multinational bank.
He completed his Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge, with a thesis on the regulation of cybersecurity in the European electricity system. He also holds a joint LL.M. from KU Leuven in Belgium and the University of Zurich.
Selected Publications
C. Penney, R. Walshe, H. Baker, H. van Soest, S. Dryhurst, A.R.E. Taylor, "Introducing Stories into Downward Counterfactual Analysis: Examples from a Potential Mediterranean Disaster," Frontiers in Earth Sciences, 10(742106), 2022
H. van Soest, "Peer-to-Peer Electricity Trading: A Review of the Legal Context," Competition and Regulation in Network Industries, 19(3), 2019
H. van Soest, "The Prosumer in European Energy Law," Scandinavian Institute of Maritime Law Yearbook , 2018