Future C2 and Counter-C2 systems

Effective command and control (C2) enables armed forces to maintain situational awareness and direct operations across assessment, planning, preparation and execution. However, C2 is becoming more complex as digital, commercial and operational trends interact. Expanding computing and telecommunications infrastructure permits large-scale data collection and analysis, but much of it is civilian-owned and outside Defence’s direct control. Advances in machine learning can rapidly identify patterns and suggest courses of action, while misinformation, disinformation and AI-generated content make reliable information harder to distinguish from noise. Increasingly integrated operational domains and multi-domain operations also challenge command models designed around a single geographic area.

Although individual trends affecting C2 have been studied, their combined implications for strategic stability—and the scope for governance to mitigate associated risks—remain insufficiently understood. Commissioned by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), this study examines how developments in non-nuclear C2 and counter-C2 systems may affect strategic stability. Here, C2 means the processes through which orders, guidance and direction are given to force elements. Strategic stability is understood as a security condition in which no state believes it can gain a decisive advantage through force, including a first strike or conflict escalation.