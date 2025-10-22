Research
China's Military Thinking About Command and Control
Oct 22, 2025
RAND's research on military command and control (C2) analyzes how armed forces plan, direct, and coordinate operations to improve decisionmaking, communication, and adaptability in complex environments. Studies also examine C4I (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) systems, offering recommendations to enhance interoperability, cybersecurity, and the integration of advanced technologies for more-effective and resilient military operations.