Novel effectors

A raft of ‘novel effector’ technologies are maturing at pace. Some, such as hypersonic missiles, are already in operational use. Others, such as Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) are on the cusp of more regular deployment. The landscape for these technologies is fast-moving, and accelerating, but the strategic implications of these technologies are poorly understood. This impacts international governance and stability, and the UK’s relative positioning in these technologies.

This project, commissioned by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), explores the strategic stability implications of so-called ‘novel effector’ technologies in the defence context. It defines the novel effector technologies of most strategic concern and charts their development trajectories across major actors. Using a strategic cultures lens of analysis, it then considers relative perceptions of their use across major actors before considering options for their international governance based on the most pressing gaps and risks, before assessing opportunities for the UK.