Overview
Conlan Ellis (he/him) is a research assistant at RAND Europe. A member of the Defence and Security team, he works primarily in the strategy, policy, capabilities work stream focusing on command and control and Chinese grand strategy. His dissertation explored the impact of status on the strategic direction of China’s COVID-19 health diplomacy.
Ellis received his M.A. in international relations from the University of Edinburgh, and his M.Phil. in politics and international studies from Clare College at the University of Cambridge.