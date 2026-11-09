Identiteits- en documentfraude in de context van kennisveiligheid: Internationale casestudies en lessen voor Nederland

International cooperation and attracting talent are vital for the Netherlands’ scientific and economic progress, but growing security threats from foreign actors pose risks to knowledge security. This report, commissioned by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and conducted by RAND Europe, investigates the risks of identity and document fraud in the Dutch knowledge sector. Through a literature review and case studies in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and Sweden, the study examines how screening for such fraud is organised, the forms and frequency of fraud, and effective safeguards. Key findings reveal that fraud often involves incomplete or falsified documents, deliberate omission of affiliations or funding sources, and the use of fake qualifications or invitation letters. The frequency of such fraud is difficult to determine due to decentralised and fragmented monitoring systems. Effective safeguards identified include better integration of screening at individual and institutional levels, improved information sharing, repeated and multi-layered screening, and the use of technical expertise.

The report also highlights the importance of country-specific knowledge, clear disclosure requirements, and European coordination to prevent knowledge leaks. Recommendations include establishing clear guidelines for information sharing, enhancing technical expertise, and developing centralised disclosure requirements. The findings underscore the need for a robust, multi-layered knowledge security policy to protect the Netherlands’ strategic interests while maintaining its position as a hub for international research and innovation.