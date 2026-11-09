Identiteits- en documentfraude in de context van kennisveiligheid: Internationale casestudies en lessen voor Nederland

International cooperation and attracting talent are vital for the Netherlands’ scientific and economic progress, but growing security threats from foreign actors pose risks to knowledge security. This report, commissioned by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and conducted by RAND Europe, investigates the risks of identity and document fraud in the Dutch knowledge sector. Through a literature review and case studies in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and Sweden, the study examines how screening for such fraud is organised, the forms and frequency of fraud, and effective safeguards. Key findings reveal that fraud often involves incomplete or falsified documents, deliberate omission of affiliations or funding sources, and the use of fake qualifications or invitation letters. The frequency of such fraud is difficult to determine due to decentralised and fragmented monitoring systems. Effective safeguards identified include better integration of screening at individual and institutional levels, improved information sharing, repeated and multi-layered screening, and the use of technical expertise.
The report also highlights the importance of country-specific knowledge, clear disclosure requirements, and European coordination to prevent knowledge leaks. Recommendations include establishing clear guidelines for information sharing, enhancing technical expertise, and developing centralised disclosure requirements. The findings underscore the need for a robust, multi-layered knowledge security policy to protect the Netherlands’ strategic interests while maintaining its position as a hub for international research and innovation.
Fraud methods
Identity and document fraud in the knowledge sector takes several forms. Common tactics include submitting incomplete or falsified documents, such as omitting affiliations with defence-related or high-risk institutions from CVs, or misrepresenting the source of research funding. The use of fake qualifications, often purchased from ‘diploma mills’, is a recurring issue, as is the submission of forged invitation letters for visa applications. In some cases, affiliations are deliberately left untranslated or certain employment history is omitted to obscure connections. These methods are used to bypass institutional checks and gain access to sensitive knowledge, technology, or research environments.
Frequency and Monitoring
The true scale of identity and document fraud remains unclear due to decentralised and fragmented monitoring systems. In the Netherlands, as in Australia, Germany, and Sweden, responsibility for screening largely rests with individual higher education institutions, resulting in inconsistent practices and limited central oversight. While some organisations provide advice or track certain cases, there is no comprehensive or centralised reporting system. This makes it difficult to assess the overall frequency of fraud or to identify broader trends. Available data suggest that cases are rising, particularly with the increased use of digital and AI-driven application processes, but the lack of systematic data collection remains a significant barrier to understanding and addressing the problem.
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