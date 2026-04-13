Scott Warnier

Scott Warnier

Junior Analyst

Expertise

Scott Warnier is a junior analyst at RAND Europe. He primarily conducts studies on the European Union and the Netherlands. Working within the Defence, Security and Justice team, his work has mainly focused on international and European security and defence, resilience, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, violent extremism, radicalisation, and international organised crime. 

Prior to joining RAND, Warnier completed an M.Sc. in public administration and organisational sciences from Utrecht University, an Mgr. in European governance from Masaryk University Brno, and a B.A. in history and international relations from Utrecht University.

Education

M.Sc. in public administration and organisational sciences, Utrecht University; Mgr. in European Governance, Masaryk University Brno; B.A. in history, Utrecht University

Languages

Dutch; English; German; French

Authored by Scott Warnier

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