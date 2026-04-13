Scott Warnier

Landelijke aansturing en coördinatie aanpak mensenhandel: Eindverslag van kennistafels: [National governance and coordination of the response to human trafficking in the Netherlands: Expert roundtables on challenges and the possible role of a national coordinator]
Study on national coordination of the Dutch approach to trafficking in human beings (THB), identifying governance bottlenecks and assessing the potential role of a National Coordinator in improving coherence, oversight and victim support.