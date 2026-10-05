Cocaine trafficking through seaports

Europe's largest seaports are built to move goods quickly, efficiently and at immense scale. Yet these same strengths can be exploited by criminal networks, which use port facilities and logistics systems to support increasingly adaptive, transnational and technologically sophisticated cocaine trafficking operations.

This report examines how cocaine trafficking operates through the Port of Rotterdam and compares Rotterdam's vulnerabilities and responses with those identified in a parallel case study of the Port of Le Havre. Drawing on a targeted literature review and interviews with stakeholders involved in port security, logistics and enforcement, the study analyses the modus operandi, criminal actors and governance challenges that shape cocaine trafficking through one of Europe's largest maritime gateways.

Trafficking through Rotterdam has evolved in response to tighter physical security and digital container-release reforms. As traditional rip-on/rip-off methods have declined, criminal networks have shifted towards smaller shipments, cover cargo and reefer containers, peripheral logistics nodes, and manipulation of digital systems. Corruption remains a structural enabler, but its form differs between Rotterdam and Le Havre: Rotterdam faces distributed vulnerabilities across technical, logistical and IT roles, while Le Havre's labour-controlled structure creates concentrated risks around docker access and coercion.

The comparison shows that enforcement alone is insufficient to disrupt trafficking networks that operate across the Northern Range as an integrated corridor. Effective responses require coordinated European action, harmonised digital security standards, cross-border intelligence sharing, stronger oversight of high-risk roles and logistics nodes, and prevention efforts that build resilience among port workers and communities vulnerable to criminal recruitment.