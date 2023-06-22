Overview
Felicitas Hochstrasser is a research assistant at RAND Europe, working in the area of home affairs and social policy. Her research interests revolve around the area of freedom, security and justice of the European Union. Based in the Brussels office, she has primarily worked on studies commissioned by the EU (including DG HOME, European Parliament, FRA) as well as the Dutch government (e.g. Ministry of Justice and Security - WODC). Prior to joining RAND, she was a trainee at the EU Fundamental Rights Agency, working on discrimination and hate crime towards vulnerable groups, such as Roma, Jews and Ukrainian displaced people. She holds a dual M.Sc. in research in criminology from Ghent University and Erasmus University Rotterdam, and a B.Sc. with a focus on International Law from Erasmus University Rotterdam.