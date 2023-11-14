Overview
Stuart Dee is a research leader in the defence and security research group at RAND Europe, focusing primarily on defence economics and acquisition and issues relating to the UK's industrial base and defence exports.
He joined RAND after spending over a decade in large corporates working on public policy, regulatory and market access issues in the defence, industrial and financial services sectors. Most recently he worked at Rolls-Royce plc for a number of years where he was closely involved in a number of large UK defence aerospace programmes and worked directly on Government-to-Government and export campaigns in relation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and India as well as AUKUS Pillar II. Dee has also spent time as a secondee into UK Government working on export and industrial strategy policy.
He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in politics with international relations and has completed executive courses at the London School of Economics and College of Europe, and was a delegate to the Advanced Command and Staff Course at the UK Defence Academy.