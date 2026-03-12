Evaluating Potential Artificial Intelligence Energy Capacity at Different Data Center Sites

As artificial intelligence (AI) models grow more complex, their computational demands are driving unprecedented increases in electricity consumption. Meeting this surge will depend on the U.S. power grid’s ability to deliver reliable, scalable energy to next‑generation data centers.

This RAND report—the third in a series on AI‑related power demand—explores where in the United States sufficient energy capacity might exist to support hyperscale AI development by 2030. Building on earlier analyses of national generation trends and grid constraints, this report focuses on the geographic dimension: which sites and regions offer the most-favorable conditions for large‑scale data center siting.

The report introduces a structured framework for evaluating potential locations based on five categories of characteristics: energy supply, the energy system, supporting infrastructure, environmental factors, and governance and community considerations. Using this framework, researchers assessed public and private sites across the country, including U.S. Department of Energy facilities and major industrial campuses.

The findings highlight how existing infrastructure, regulatory environments, and local resources shape the feasibility of powering frontier AI systems. Although no single site is without trade‑offs, several regions demonstrate strong potential for development through strategic investment and coordination among federal, state, and industry stakeholders.

This research provides policymakers, utilities, and developers tools to understand locational energy constraints and opportunities—informing decisions that will determine where and how the next generation of AI innovation can thrive.