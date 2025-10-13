Expanding U.S. Net Available Power Capacity by 2030
Barriers and Solutions
ResearchPublished Oct 13, 2025
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is straining U.S. data centers and the electric grid. Researchers identified barriers to expanding grid capacity, evaluated which can be addressed by 2030, and outlined policy options to overcome them. They offer recommendations for regulators, planners, and system operators, along with estimates of additional capacity that could be unlocked.
Barriers and Solutions
ResearchPublished Oct 13, 2025
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has driven a surge in computational demand, creating unprecedented pressures on U.S. data centers and the electric power grid. The authors of this report identified the key constraints limiting the grid's ability to expand capacity and support future AI growth. They also reviewed research on barriers to increasing electricity supply, assessed which could be addressed by 2030, and suggested courses of action to tackle those barriers. The report provides their recommendations for federal and state regulators, grid planners, and system operators, along with estimates of the additional capacity that could be achieved if these barriers are resolved.
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