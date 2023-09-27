Hye Min Park is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. She has a master's degree from the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at U.C. Santa Barbara, and a B.S. in environmental engineering from the Pusan National University. Her research interests include clean energy and decarbonization policy.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was an advisor at Southern California Edison where she focused on evaluating different energy resources to meet California's clean energy goals. She also helped design the new green energy program to meet various customer needs and analyzed rate implications. She also worked at a waste tire recycling plant and oil refinery as an environmental engineer in South Korea, Malaysia, and Louisiana.
Languages
Korean