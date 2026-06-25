Supply Chain, Energy, and AI Nexus

The anticipated growth in artificial intelligence (AI) development requires additional power capacity. More than half of North America faces a substantial risk of energy shortfalls within the next five to ten years, the result of increasing electricity demand from data centers, decarbonization through electrification, and industrial growth. Although many initiatives to increase generation capacity are in progress, the pace of these efforts may pose challenges in terms of meeting future energy demands. And progress can be hindered by supply chain vulnerabilities in the procurement of critical electrical equipment front-of-the-meter (FTM), behind-the-meter (BTM), and off-grid (usually referred to as bridge power [BP]) projects to supply AI energy demand.

The authors identify the critical electrical equipment required for AI data center operations, the supply chain vulnerabilities of different types of relevant power equipment, and the impact of those vulnerabilities on the U.S. power grid’s ability to meet AI demand by 2030.