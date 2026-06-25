Supply Chain, Energy, and AI Nexus
Evaluating AI Energy Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
ResearchPublished Jun 25, 2026
Robust and reliable access to energy is fundamental for the continued rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. However, many critical energy-related supply chains face vulnerabilities. The authors identify the electrical equipment needed for AI data center operations, the supply chain vulnerabilities of this equipment, and the impact of those vulnerabilities on the U.S. power grid’s ability to meet AI demand by 2030.
Evaluating AI Energy Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
ResearchPublished Jun 25, 2026
The anticipated growth in artificial intelligence (AI) development requires additional power capacity. More than half of North America faces a substantial risk of energy shortfalls within the next five to ten years, the result of increasing electricity demand from data centers, decarbonization through electrification, and industrial growth. Although many initiatives to increase generation capacity are in progress, the pace of these efforts may pose challenges in terms of meeting future energy demands. And progress can be hindered by supply chain vulnerabilities in the procurement of critical electrical equipment front-of-the-meter (FTM), behind-the-meter (BTM), and off-grid (usually referred to as bridge power [BP]) projects to supply AI energy demand.
The authors identify the critical electrical equipment required for AI data center operations, the supply chain vulnerabilities of different types of relevant power equipment, and the impact of those vulnerabilities on the U.S. power grid’s ability to meet AI demand by 2030.
This research was independently initiated and conducted by the Center on AI, Security, and Technology within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts and grants from philanthropic supporters.
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